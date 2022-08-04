Duluth Playhouse Presents DISNEY'S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR., Opening August 5

Duluth Playhouse has announced opening night for Disney's High School Musical! The Disney Channel's smash hit movie comes to life this Friday, August 5 at the Family Theatre. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

The production is full of infectious songs that will leave audiences dancing out the door. Director Kendra Carlson has thoroughly enjoyed the creative process with the young cast. "This stage musical based on the movie was clearly written with love for the original," she said. "There are fun winks and nods towards many other teen movie musicals such as Grease and Bye Bye, Birdie."

Get your tickets today to enjoy the first day after winter break at East High. All the cliques; Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Troy, Basketball team captain and resident jock, discovers the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they audition for the high school musical. While posing a strong threat to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

All performances are held at the Historic St Louis County Depot (506 W. Michigan St. Duluth, MN 55802). Disney's High School Musical will be the final Playhouse show on the Depot Stage. On Oct 21, 2022, Duluth Playhouse will open their 2022-2023 Youth Theatre Season at the historic NorShor Theatre with The SpongeBob Musical.

Disney's High School Musical

Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre

August 5 - 14, 2022

Showtimes: Fri 6pm | Sat 1pm & 6pm | Sun 2pm

Sensory Friendly interpretation on Sunday, August 14th at 10:00am.

Tickets are now on sale for this great Family Theatre show. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org