Duluth Playhouse Presents CLUE At The NorShor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse has announced the long awaited production of CLUE at the historic NorShor Theatre from August 12 - 21, 2022. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount Pictures movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The talented cast is led by Andy Frye as Wadsworth and features Sarah Wolter as Miss Scarlet, Cathy Berggren as Mrs. Peacock, Jennie Ross as Mrs. White, Jonathan Manchester as Mr. Green, Michael Kraklio as Colonel Mustard, Jesse Davis as Professor Plum, and Kendra Carlson as Yvette. Sara Marie Sorenson, Chris Ibarra, Christian Van Orsdel round out the ensemble. The production is directed by Dennis F. Johnson.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is mask optional and no longer requires patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Duluth Playhouse will open their new 2022-2023 season with the Tony Award winning musical ONCE on September 16, 2022. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org