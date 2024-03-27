Collide Theatrical Presents BROADWAY DANCIN'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company will present Broadway Dancin' at the Luminary Arts Center in Minneapolis. Broadway Dancin' will have performances on April 20 & 21, 2024.

In this high-energy cabaret, Collide dancers will take you on a journey through the history of Broadway's most famous dance musicals. The show will feature numbers from some of your favorite Broadway hits, including West Side Story, 42nd Street, A Chorus Line, and more! Join us as we explore some of the most influential dance musicals that helped shape Broadway's history.

Broadway Dancin' features Renee Guittar (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres), Patrick Jeffrey (The Ordway), Nathan Huberty (National Theater for Children), Heather Brockman (Ballet of the Dolls), Jarod Boltjes (James Sewell Ballet), Megan Carver (The Ordway), Elly Stahlke (Artistry), Julie Hatlestad (The Guthrie), and Abby Magalee (Chanhassen Dinner Theatres), along with Sarah Potvin, Allison Durham, Nicole Daggett, Rylee Flaherty, and Caleb Hale.

The production will be directed by Collide Artistic Director Regina Peluso.

Tickets:

Individual tickets available at Collidetheatrical.org/broadway, or call 651-395-7903. For group discounts and questions, please email Grace@collidetheatrical.org.

VIP: $55.00 (Includes reserved seating and a gift bag); Adult General Admission: $45.00; Seniors: $40.00 (age 65+); Students: $34.00 (under 18).