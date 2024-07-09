Children's Theatre Company Announces 2024-2025 Single Tickets Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced that single tickets for all 2024-2025 Season productions are now on sale at ChildrensTheatre.org.

The 2024-2025 Season of six productions featuring a world premiere play, Drawing Lessons; a new musical, Milo Imagines the World; the thrilling spectacle MOYA by Zip Zap Circus from Cape Town, South Africa; the return of the smash hit holiday favorite Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; the Minnesota premiere of Manual Cinema’s Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster based on the beloved books by Mo Willems; and a CTC original production of Disney’s 3-time Tony Award®-nominated musical phenomenon Frozen the Broadway Musical.

“I am honored to be joining CTC for a season that fully embraces our values of imagination, excellence, respect, and inclusion,” said Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “This will mark my first full season in the Twin Cities, and I am very excited to greet our audiences in the lobby before and after performances. My thanks to Peter Brosius for his nearly three decade commitment to centering young people in storytelling. This slate of shows is continued proof that CTC is the nation’s leader in multi-generational programming. Full of innovation and creativity, this season offers some extraordinary theatre experiences.”

The season begins with MOYA by Zip Zap Circus, featuring an original soundtrack composed by Josh Hawks. Audiences will soar into the visual spectacle of this pulsating acrobatic performance set against the Cape Town skyline! Comic jugglers, unicycle dancers, and an authentic gumboot dance will take you on a freewheeling journey that explores the spirit and vitality of township life backed by the energetic beat of South African pop music. You’ll relish this thrilling feat of acrobatics and rhythmic movement that celebrates the joy of sharing community with one another. Best for all ages, MOYA by Zip Zap Circus runs September 12-October 20, 2024, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

"Having our troupe and show MOYA come to Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis this September fills me with pure excitement, pride, and gratitude," said Laurence Estève, Co-founder and CEO of Zip Zap Circus. "I can't wait for our performers to share their genuine spirit on stage, inspiring both young and old alike. Through workshops and collaborations, we hope to create meaningful connections and spread joy throughout Minneapolis. This journey is not just about entertainment; it's about fostering understanding and sparking creativity in every heart we touch."

Next, experience the energy of a graphic novelist’s imagination at work in the world premiere of Drawing Lessons by Michi Barall. Dynamic, jump-off-the-page animation shows Kate’s manhwa storyboards coming together, even as she deals with school, friends, and how her Korean heritage fits into her American lifestyle. Will her contentious friendship with Paul help or hinder her progress? Will either of them ever find their true artistic voices? Get drawn into this innovative story that magically takes place both on stage and on screen! Drawing Lessons is a co-commission with Ma-Yi Theater Company in New York, and marks the first full production of a show developed through the landmark Generation Now partnership between five theatres (Latino Theater Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Native Voices, Penumbra, and Children’s Theatre Company). Directed by Jack Tamburri, Drawing Lessons runs from October 8-November 10, 2024 on the Cargill Stage. This production is recommended for independent readers of all ages.

“I am beyond grateful for the incredible support provided by Peter, Michael, and the entire staff of CTC throughout the development of Drawing Lessons and deeply honored to be part of the 2024-2025 season,” said playwright Michi Barall. “I am so excited to share this celebration of the world of comic art and the unique artistic voice of Kate, the play's 12 year old Korean American protagonist. A love letter to Minneapolis and its diversity, I'm especially happy that the first run of Drawing Lessons will take place at CTC.”

Next, CTC’s beloved holiday smash-hit Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns this holiday season after last year’s sold out run. A miserly and miserable, ever-so-cantankerous Grinch has observed the despicable Christmas joy of the Whos with disdain, from a distance, for decades. Enough! In this holiday favorite filled with music and Seussian rhymes, he plots the greatest heist imaginable—stealing the very thing they love the most! Until, that is, the smallest of the Whos, tiny Cindy Lou, extends a hand. Through the combination of kindness and community, we witness not only a change in the course of Who-History, but the size and capacity of the old green guy’s heart. Directed by CTC Company Member Dean Holt, this musical favorite runs November 5, 2024-January 5, 2025, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage.

"I am absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to direct and perform in CTC's holiday favorite, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” said director Dean Holt. “I was in the cast of the inaugural production 30 years ago as we took our first steps into Whoville, and I carry with me that initial sense of wonder every time I return. This show holds so many wonderful memories, and I can't wait to collaborate and create with friends, both old and new, as we build on those memories and share the joy, heart, and laughter of this story."

In the new year, nationally acclaimed theatre company Manual Cinema comes to CTC with the Minnesota premiere of Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster based on the books by Mo Willems. Monsters have one job and it's to be SCARY! "Booga booga booga!" But as hard as he tries, Leonardo can't scare even a mouse. When the other monsters laugh and make fun of him, Leonardo goes in search of the most scaredy-cat kid in the whole world to try and scare the tuna salad out of him! Manual Cinema breathes innovative life into this beloved story (and its doubly charming sequel), using hundreds of puppets to magically create a movie before your very eyes. Will Leonardo finally become the scary monster he dreams of being? Or will he discover something even better to be? Inspired by the Books Leonardo, The Terrible Monster and Sam, The Most Scaredy-Cat Kid in the Whole World by Mo Willems, Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster was commissioned by The Kennedy Center for Performing Arts with additional commissioning support from Utah Presents. Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster is best for younger audiences and runs from January 8-March 9, 2025, on the Cargill Stage.

“We are so thrilled to bring Leonardo! A Wonderful Show about a Terrible Monster to the Twin Cities,” said playwright and director Sarah Fornace. “The show adapts two books by everyone's favorite bedtime book author Mo Willems, and it tells an important story about empathy and choosing unexpected friendships. Minneapolis has such a wonderful arts scene and some of the best puppetry in the country! We always love performing here, because the audiences are smart and savvy and seem to love puppet shows! We use paper puppets, fuzzy Muppet-style puppets, live music, and video cameras to bring Mo's books to life in front of the audience's eyes. In every Manual Cinema show, we always show the process of making the performance, and I hope that we inspire the future generation to make their own art and tell their own stories! Also, as a parent, I am always excited to bring this show to other parents. There are jokes for all ages, and the songs are jams - I do not mind singing them 100 times.”

Up next is the CTC-commissioned new musical Milo Imagines the World, based on the book by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson and brought to life by book writer Terry Guest and composers and lyricists Christian Albright and Christian Magby. On a crowded subway, Milo passes the time imagining the lives of the other passengers. See his illustrations brought to spirited life in this world-premiere musical, featuring dynamic new songs ranging from hip hop and pop to country. Ride along with Milo from stop to stop as he begins to understand that first impressions aren’t always accurate, that his older sister Adrienne isn’t always annoying, and that real life can sometimes be even more incredible than an imaginary one. Milo Imagines the World is a joint commission by The Rose Theater (Omaha, Nebraska), Chicago Children’s Theatre (Chicago, Illinois), and Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis, Minnesota). Directed by Mikael Burke, Milo Imagines the World runs from February 4-March 9, 2025, on the United Health Group Stage and is best for all ages.

“I fell in love with Milo Imagines the World from the second I read it and I can’t wait to bring this incredible (and vital) story of resilience and love to CTC audiences,” said bookwriter Terry Guest.

“To say I’m over the moon to be working with CTC on Milo Imagines the World would be an understatement,” said songwriter Christian Albright. “I can’t express enough how much I’ve enjoyed this creative process, with a team that cares so deeply about the integrity of one boy’s story and imagination. All I can say is, what if there was a show that could make you feel all the greatest emotions possible? What if I told you, there are mysteries and adventures and fantastical things to be expected from Milo Imagines the World!”

“I’m so excited to bring this story to life on stage,” said songwriter Christian Magby. “There are many children who live a life similar to Milo’s, and we look forward to giving them the opportunity to see themselves in him — and to truly appreciate the power of their own imagination.”

For the season finale, Disney’s Frozen sweeps into Minnesota as Children’s Theatre Company premieres its original production of the hit Broadway musical. Sing along with Elsa, Anna, and the whole cast as they encounter magic that’s out of control, weather that’s fearsome, and Olaf, a snowman who melts your heart. Will Elsa be able to restore the balance between summer and winter? Will she and Anna ever be close again? Settle in for some hygge, a little bit of joiking, and a whole lot of letting go! Nominated for three Tony Awards® including “Best Musical,” Disney’s Frozen is directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene and runs April 15-June 15, 2025, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Best for all ages!

“We’re thrilled that Frozen will be part of CTC’s upcoming season, continuing to expand the definition of true love for new, young audiences,” said songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Tickets

Subscriptions to the 2024-2025 Season are still available and can be purchased online at https://childrenstheatre.org/shows-and-tickets/subscribe-and-save/ or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400.

5-Play Full Season Subscriptions range from $185 - $244 for adults and $145 - $206 for kids and seniors. 5-Play Preview Subscriptions are $125 for adults and $75 for kids. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! can be added on to any 5-Play subscription for $37-$59 ($15-$25 for Preview.)

These prices reflect a 25% discount off of the regular ticket price—one of the benefits of subscription at CTC.

Create Your Own Subscription packages are also available for patrons who prefer to choose any 3, 4, or 5 plays to customize their perfect season. CYO Subscriptions offer a 15% discount off the regular ticket price.

