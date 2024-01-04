Cast and Creative Team Set For ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Children's Theatre Company

Performances runFebruary 13-March 31, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Children’s Theatre Company has announced the complete cast and creative team for the long-awaited return engagement of Alice in Wonderland, which will run from February 13-March 31, 2024 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Adapted for the stage by Sharon Holland with music by Victor Zupanc, the production features scenic and costume designs by GW Mercier and will be directed by CTC’s Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius.

“Our Alice in Wonderland features an extraordinary scenic and costume design by the remarkable Skip Mercier,” said director Peter C. Brosius. “Skip created a world of illusion, surprise, mystery, and hilarity. We are thrilled to bring this wonderfully quirky and joyfully theatrical production to our stage. It is a magical tale of discovery, of standing your ground and following your curiosity. Alice is a feast for the senses , a wild journey down the rabbit hole and into incredible new worlds.”

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice in Alice in Wonderland and you’ll land in a wonderfully wacky world of rhymes and ridiculousness, checkerboards and cheeky cats, Mad Hatters and mayhem. In this wildly creative version of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice chases the White Rabbit through the audience, attends the most absurd tea party in history, and faces off with the ragingly red Queen of Hearts. Humpty Dumpty on a ladder—what could possibly go wrong? Curiouser and curiouser…

Alice in Wonderland runs February 13 – March 31, 2024, in the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is best for everyone aged 6 and up. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/alice or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.  

The Adult Cast of Alice in Wonderland features Taj Ruler as Cheshire Cat/Ensemble, Neal Beckman as King of Hearts/Ensemble, Nathan Keepers* as Caterpillar/White Knight/March Hare/Ensemble, China A. Brickey* as Queen of Hearts/Ensemble, Dean Holt* as Mad Hatter/Humpty Dumpty/Ensemble, Nisi Collins as Tweedle Dee/Ensemble, Keegan Robinson as Tweedle Dum/Ensemble, and Janely Rodriguez* as Edith/Duchess/Ensemble.

The Student Cast of Alice in Wonderland features Anja Arora and Audrey Mojica alternating as Alice, and River Clementson as White Rabbit.

The Student Ensemble includes Mollie Allen, Liam Beck-O’Sullivan, Amir Byrd, Evan Decker, Ronan Guevara, Olivia Lampert, Ayla Porter, Harriet Spencer, and Nicola Wahl.

The Adult Understudies include Georgia Doolittle and Riley McNutt.

The Student Understudies include Luciana Erika Mayer and Lola Ronning.

In addition to Sharon Holland, Victor Zupanc (who also serves as Sound Designer), GW Mercier, and Peter C. Brosius, the Creative Team and Production Staff for Alice in Wonderland includes Paul Whitaker (Lighting Designer), Eric Van Wyk (Associate Scenic Designer/Puppet Designer), Sarah Bahr (Associate Costume Designer), Darrius Strong (Movement Director), Aaron Pruesse (Fight Director), Keely Wolter (Dialect Coach), Hannah Steblay (Assistant Director), Andrew Vance (Assistant Lighting Designer), Jenny Friend* (Stage Manager), Z Makila* (Assistant Stage Manager), and Janae Lorick (Stage Management Fellow/PA).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.




