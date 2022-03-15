Cast and Creative Team Announced For DIARY OF A WIMPY KID The Musical

Children's Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, the smash hit production based on The New York Times best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series and media franchise.

The popular series by author/illustrator, Jeff Kinney, is the recipient of six Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and is published in 66 languages throughout the globe. The books have also been brought to the silver screen five times, including the latest film released on Disney+ in 2021. Director Jenn Thompson (multiple Drama Desk and Lortel nominations, upcoming national tour of Annie) will helm an updated version with some new songs and scenes by playwright Kevin Del Aguila (Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Emmy-winning writer, television's Peg + Cat, musical book writer for the musical version of Madagascar and Dog Man: The Musical) and composer/lyricist team, Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre, The Secret of My Success (NBC/Universal)), with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Broadway's Motown the Musical, A Night with Janis Joplin and more). Music supervision and direction is by Amanda Morton (Goodspeed, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical first national tour), scenic design is by Scott Davis (Ride the Cyclone (MCC), Disney on Ice, Othello: The Remix (The Westside Theater), costume design by Kara Harmon (Cullud Wattah (Public Theater); Hometown to the World (Santa Fe Opera)), lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Broadway's Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman, and more), projection design by Edward T. Morris (Goodspeed, Roundabout), and sound design by Sten Severson (Tony-nominated HAIR (Broadway, West End, National Tour)). The musical is produced by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical and Kevin McCollum (producer for RENT, Avenue Q, In the Heights, Mrs. Doubtfire, Six, Motown: The Musical, and many more).

Author Jeff Kinney states, "I'm incredibly excited to see Greg Heffley and his Wimpy world spring to life onstage at Children's Theatre Company, which puts on amazing, first-class productions. It's enormously gratifying as an author to have my work in the hands of such a talented team."

The cast bringing the famous characters to life on stage include Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Miseìrables (National Tour); Kinky Boots (Paramount Theatre)) and Huxley Westemeier (Broadway's first national tour of School of Rock, August Rush the Musical) as Greg Heffley, Kamryn Henderson (A Christmas Story (Music Theatre Kansas City)) as Rowley Jefferson, CTC Company Members Autumn Ness as Mom and Reed Sigmund as Dad, Harry Lawler as Rodrick Heffley, Brielle Freeburg and Sullivan "Sully" Sigmund as Manny, Anja Arora as Patty Farrell, Indra Khariwala as Chirag Gupta, Sam Mandell as Fregley, Andrej Humiston as Joshie, Dean Holt as Mr. Underwood/Bill Walters, and Rue Norman as Mrs. Clayton. The middle-school-mayhem ensemble includes Sam Rosewarne, Matthew Woody, Tic Treitler, KateMarie Andrews, Drew Elo, Ella Freeburg, Mabel Weismann, Jaya Bird, and Mason Yang. The full cast and understudy listing is below along with their bios.

"What a delight to join the incredible creative team behind Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, as we continue its journey, here at Children's Theatre Company," stated director Jenn Thompson. "Diving back into Jeff Kinney's all too relatable world of middle school mayhem, conjures up that sweet and vulnerable time in life when everything feels upside down, but all you really need is one good friend to see you through it. I can't wait to share this hilarious and heartwarming story with CTC audiences, both young and old, and in the middle."

Middle school, ugh. It's the worst. But Greg is determined NOT to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He'll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg's best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it's not going to be Greg... no way.

See Jeff Kinney's popular character take center stage as Greg's cartoon diary becomes a hilarious and heartfelt musical. Will Greg's plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don't be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

"We are thrilled to have this wonderfully reimagined version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical on our stage," stated CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "This musical adapted from the beloved and hilarious books by Jeff Kinney takes us deep into the wild and woolly world of middle school. It is a tale that celebrates the power of friendship and how we all can learn what truly matters in life. We are so excited to have you see what this extraordinary creative team and amazing cast will bring to the stage."

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical runs April 22 through June 18, 2022 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Tickets can be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/wimpy or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices range from $15-$78. Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical is proudly sponsored by Delta with additional support from Treat & Company.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical

Book by Kevin Del Aguila

Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler

Based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and the 20th Century Studios films

Produced by special arrangement with Kevin McCollum and Buena Vista Theatrical

Directed by Jenn Thompson

Choreography by Patricia Wilcox

Music Supervision by Amanda Morton

A Children's Theatre Company Original Production

April 22-June 18, 2022

UnitedHealth Group Stage

Best enjoyed by all ages

Creative Team and Production Staff

Scenic Designer | Scott Davis

Costume Designer | Kara Harmon

Lighting Designer | Philip S. Rosenberg

Sound Designer | Sten Severson

Projection Designer | Edward Morris

Music Director and Conductor | Amanda Morton

Stage Manager | Amanda Baranski

Assistant Choreographer | Kym Chambers Otto

Assistant Stage Manager | Chris Schweiger

Howard University Stage Management Fellow | Cortney Gilliam

Cast

Greg Heffley | Patrick Scott McDermott, Huxley Westemeier

Mom | Autumn Ness

Dad | Reed Sigmund

Rodrick Heffley | Harry Lawler

Manny | Brielle Freeberg, Sullivan Sigmund

Rowley Jefferson | Kamryn Henderson

Patty Farrell | Anja Arora

Chirag Gupta | Indra Khariwala

Fregley, Tween Boy | Sam Mandell

Joshie, Teen Ensemble | Andrej Humiston

Bryce, Overgrown Kid | Sam Rosewarne

Lionel James, Tween Boy | Matthew Woody

Chris Hosey, Tween Boy | Tic Treitler

Yvette, Tween Girl | KateMarie Andrews

Teen Ensemble | Jaya Bird

Teen Ensemble | Drew Elo

Pauline, Tween Girl | Ella Freeberg

Claire, Tween Girl | Mabel Weismann

Charlie Davis | Mason Yang

Mr. Underwood/Coach, Bill Walters, Mr. Winsky | Dean Holt

Mrs. Clayton, Tween Girl, Ensemble | Rue Norman

Understudies

Greg Heffley | Tic Treitler

Dad, Mr. Underwood/Coach, Bill Walters, Mr. Winsky | Ryan Robert Nelson

Mom, Mrs. Clayton, Tween Girl, Ensemble | Janely Rodriguez

Rodrick Heffley | Drew Elo

Patty Farrell | KateMarie Andrews

Fregley | Matthew Woody

Chirag Gupta | Mason Yang

Joshie, Bryce | Jack Peterson

Tween Girl | Mari Peterson-Hilleque

Lap passes available for children newborn to three years for $5

ASL Interpreted Performances: Friday, March 20 at 7pm and Sunday, June 5 at 5pm

Audio Described Performance: Friday, May 20 at 7pm

Sensory Friendly Performance: Friday, June 17 at 7pm