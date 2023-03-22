Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set for OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre

The story is modernized with four performers playing all the parts, bringing with them a tremendous amount of comedy.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Cast Set for OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Minneapolis Musical Theatre has announced the cast for the area premiere of Othello: The Remix, performing April 21 - May 7, 2023 at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

Othello: The Remix is sure to be the most unique musical in the Twin Cities this spring and is Shakespeare as you've never experienced before. As much parody as homage, the story is modernized with four performers playing all the parts, bringing with them a tremendous amount of comedy. And while Hamilton can be credited with popularizing the use of hip hop in Broadway musicals, Othello: The Remix, written by the Q Brothers and developed with Rick Boynton, brings it to another level with rap and hip hop used throughout to breathe new life into the classic story.

The cast includes:

Umar Malik as Othello. Umar (he/him) has contributed to multiple MMT productions as a drummer and he was also a featured performer in MMT's "Striking 12" earlier this season.

Alex Church as Iago and Brabantio. Alex (he/him) is making his first appearance with MMT.

Miles Scroggins as Cassio and Emilia. Miles (he/him) is making his first appearance with MMT.

Alaster Xan-Elias as Roderigo, Bianca, and others. Alaster (they/he) is making their first appearance with MMT. He previously stage managed MMT's "Analog and Vinyl" earlier this season.

Glorius L. Martin aka DJ Huh?What?? will be featured as the onstage DJ for the production and will also provide pre-show entertainment. He is making his MMT debut.

Othello: The Remix is directed by Denzel Belin with Music Direction by Maia Maiden.

Denzel Belin (he/him) is a Black bisexual Minneapolis-based director. Belin directed "Welcome to Ridgington," part of the MMT's Minne-Musicals festival in 2021. In addition to his longstanding work with Brave New Workshop, Belin serves as Artistic Director for Threshold Theater, whose mission is to "produce fresh LGBTQ works."

A South Minneapolis native, Maia Maiden (she/her) aka Rah Fyah has been a leader in the dance community for over 20 years. Representing Hip Hop culture, Maiden's background includes dancer, choreographer and 14 years as Curator and Director of award-winning Maia Maiden Productions, a Twin Cities based performing arts presenter.

Tickets are available for $18-$35 and are currently on sale at aboutmmt.org.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since that time the company has staged more than 60 musicals - more than 40 of which have been area premieres. For additional information about MMT, visit www.aboutmmt.org.




Tickets For RuPauls Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD TOUR at the State Theatre Go On Sale This Wee Photo
Tickets For RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD TOUR at the State Theatre Go On Sale This Week
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the world's largest drag show on earth will make its way to Minneapolis in RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World 2023 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.). In a new sci-fi adventure set in a dystopian future, the drag superstars of “RuPaul's Drag Race” must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they have known.
Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY Photo
Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
Duluth Playhouse presents the Twin Ports premiere of Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, opening April 13 at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone.
Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WI Photo
Interview: Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich of UPTOWN THEATER KICKOFF PARTY WITH YAM HAUS at Uptown Theater Minneapolis
Yam Haus is a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The members are Lars Pruitt, Jake Felstow, And Zach Beinlich. The have toured throughout the U.S. Their music is availible on all music streaming platforms.
HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring Photo
HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring
The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Hamlet by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets For RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD TOUR at the State Theatre Go On Sale This WeekTickets For RuPaul's Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD TOUR at the State Theatre Go On Sale This Week
March 22, 2023

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the world's largest drag show on earth will make its way to Minneapolis in RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World 2023 on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.). In a new sci-fi adventure set in a dystopian future, the drag superstars of “RuPaul's Drag Race” must choose between the real world and the simulated reality they have known.
Duluth Playhouse Underground Presents MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAYDuluth Playhouse Underground Presents MR. BURNS, A POST ELECTRIC PLAY
March 21, 2023

Duluth Playhouse presents the Twin Ports premiere of Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, opening April 13 at Zeitgeist Teatro Zuccone.
HAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This SpringHAMLET, Starring Michael Braugher, to be Presented at Guthrie Theater This Spring
March 21, 2023

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Hamlet by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj.
Children's Theatre Company Announces 2023 – 2024 SeasonChildren's Theatre Company Announces 2023 – 2024 Season
March 21, 2023

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has announced the 2023-2024 Season of seven productions! Learn more about the full lineup here!
Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17
March 16, 2023

Duluth Playhouse presents Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, this Friday, March 17th. See photos from the production.
share