Cast Set for OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Minneapolis Musical Theatre has announced the cast for the area premiere of Othello: The Remix, performing April 21 - May 7, 2023 at the Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.

Othello: The Remix is sure to be the most unique musical in the Twin Cities this spring and is Shakespeare as you've never experienced before. As much parody as homage, the story is modernized with four performers playing all the parts, bringing with them a tremendous amount of comedy. And while Hamilton can be credited with popularizing the use of hip hop in Broadway musicals, Othello: The Remix, written by the Q Brothers and developed with Rick Boynton, brings it to another level with rap and hip hop used throughout to breathe new life into the classic story.

The cast includes:

Umar Malik as Othello. Umar (he/him) has contributed to multiple MMT productions as a drummer and he was also a featured performer in MMT's "Striking 12" earlier this season.

Alex Church as Iago and Brabantio. Alex (he/him) is making his first appearance with MMT.

Miles Scroggins as Cassio and Emilia. Miles (he/him) is making his first appearance with MMT.

Alaster Xan-Elias as Roderigo, Bianca, and others. Alaster (they/he) is making their first appearance with MMT. He previously stage managed MMT's "Analog and Vinyl" earlier this season.

Glorius L. Martin aka DJ Huh?What?? will be featured as the onstage DJ for the production and will also provide pre-show entertainment. He is making his MMT debut.

Othello: The Remix is directed by Denzel Belin with Music Direction by Maia Maiden.

Denzel Belin (he/him) is a Black bisexual Minneapolis-based director. Belin directed "Welcome to Ridgington," part of the MMT's Minne-Musicals festival in 2021. In addition to his longstanding work with Brave New Workshop, Belin serves as Artistic Director for Threshold Theater, whose mission is to "produce fresh LGBTQ works."

A South Minneapolis native, Maia Maiden (she/her) aka Rah Fyah has been a leader in the dance community for over 20 years. Representing Hip Hop culture, Maiden's background includes dancer, choreographer and 14 years as Curator and Director of award-winning Maia Maiden Productions, a Twin Cities based performing arts presenter.

Tickets are available for $18-$35 and are currently on sale at aboutmmt.org.

Minneapolis Musical Theatre is dedicated to providing community access to high quality yet affordable works of musical theatre never before, or very rarely, seen by Twin Cities audiences. MMT was founded in 1992 as a touring company and produced its first full season in Minneapolis in 2000-2001. Since that time the company has staged more than 60 musicals - more than 40 of which have been area premieres. For additional information about MMT, visit www.aboutmmt.org.