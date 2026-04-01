Cast Set For HOME, I’M DARLING at Lyric Arts

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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka announced the cast of HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade. This satirical comedy is directed by Scott Ford. Ford directs the incredible cast featuring Kyler Chase, Roberta Gibbons, Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green, Kayla Hambek, Siri Hellerman, Patti Hynes-McCarthy, Izzy Maxwell, Charlie Morgan, Kendra Mueller, and Tucker Stone.

HOME, I'M DARLING will run May 29–June 21, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $47. Group and other discounts are available. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Judy and Johnny seem to have the perfect 1950s marriage—except it's the 21st century. Determined to live the ultimate vintage dream, Judy trades in modern conveniences for a life of domestic bliss. But as cracks begin to show, she's forced to ask: is nostalgia worth the cost of reality?

Witty, thought-provoking, and delightfully sharp, HOME, I'M DARLING won the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. A stylish and surprising theatrical gem that explores love, gender roles, and what it really means to find happiness.

“We are excited to bring Laura Wade's sharply-written play to the Twin Cities for the first time,” shares director Scott Ford. “It is a funny and thought-provoking take on whether it is wiser to look at the past nostalgically or realistically. The cast is just outstanding and the design team is taking us back to the 1950s with style and panache!”

The cast of HOME, I'M DARLING features the talents of Kyler Chase (SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS), Roberta Gibbons (Lyric Arts debut), Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS), Kayla Hambek (LOG KYA KAHENGE), Siri Hellerman (Lyric Arts debut), Patti Hynes-McCarthy (THE GLASS MENAGERIE), Izzy Maxwell (Lyric Arts debut), Charlie Morgan (PETER AND THE STARCATCHER), Kendra Mueller (Lyric Arts debut), and Tucker Stone (AND THEN THERE WERE NONE).

The artistic team for HOME, I'M DARLING includes Scott Ford (Director), Greg Vanselow (Scenic Designer), Sarah Christenson (Costume Designer), Lucas Granholm (Lighting Designer), Laura Felde (Sound Designer), Ren Edson (Props Designer), and Emerson Stenbeck (Stage Manager).