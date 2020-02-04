Cast Of ANNIE Announced at Children's Theatre Company

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is proud to announce the cast for the production of Annie, running April 19 through June 21, 2020, directed by Peter Rothstein, choreographed by Kelli Foster Warder, and music direction by Victor Zupanc.

The cast list includes Nicola Wahl (Annie), JoeNathan Thomas (Oliver Warbucks), Emily Gunyou Halaas (Miss Hannigan), Janely Rodriguez (Grace Farrell), Gerald Drake (Drake/Ensemble), Dean Holt (Fred McCracken/multiple characters), Autumn Ness (Lily St. Regis), Reed Sigmund (Rooster), Shinah Brashears (Mrs. Greer/multiple characters), Marc Gill (multiple characters), Audrey Mojica (Orphan/Annie Cover), Elsa Dungan-Hawks, Madelyn Davis, Anja Arora, Chloe Lou Erickson, Adelyn Frost, Valerie Wick (Orphans), Madison Neal, Julia Zook (Boylan Sisters), Sam Mandell (Bert Healy/Rugrat), Joy Meyers, Will Schmitt, and Thaddeus Williamson (Ensemble). See below for full cast list including external understudies.

It's a goose-bump-inducing, gorgeous production that fills the stage and the hearts of everyone who watches it. Times are tough, spirits are low, and the world is in dire need of hope. Enter, stage left: a delightful underdog-a cute, yet mischievously feisty little girl. She takes on the world and, with an equal share of moxie and music, unlocks hearts and changes lives through kindness, love, and spirit.

"Annie is, without question, one of the truly great American musicals," states Director Peter Rothstein. "It is set in the Great Depression and the young hero of the story, offers a profound voice of hope, determination, and optimism. The musical is also a celebration of non-traditional and chosen families. I hope audiences young and old are captivated by her spunk, her charm, and her wisdom."

"This piece is filled with humor, intrigue, and at the center is a friendship and love that are profound and moving," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "What I also love about this musical is seeing how even in the darkest of times, during the Great Depression, that a feeling that anything is possible can still survive and flourish. We can't wait to share this production with you because it inspires, delights, and fills us with a powerful sense of joy."

For more information visit childrenstheatre.org





