CAT & NAT:#MOMTRUTHS LIVE And On Sale Now At Hennepin

Hennepin Theatre Trust just announced best friends CAT & NAT are returning to Minneapolis in #MOMTRUTHS LIVE at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Hilarious best friends Cat and Nat created a massive online community of moms by sharing their ultra-real and just a bit R-rated dispatches from the mom trenches. From what not to eat a few days postpartum (chicken wings) to the most effective ways to avoid post-partum sex, Cat & Nat's newest book, Mom Truths is everything no one will tell you about having kids.

Tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.), charge-by-phone at (800) 982-2787 and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

In tandem with their book release, Cat and Nat are hitting the road to tell never-before-told stories about the stress, guilt, joy, and laundry (oh the laundry!) of being a mom. Join them as they shine a witty light on some of the hardest topics in motherhood, all while celebrating this amazing community of women who come from all walks of life but are united in the idea that we're all just doing the best we can.

CATHERINE BELKNAP and NATALIE TELFER have been friends since they were teens, and now their video series "#MOMTRUTHS" which shares everything from toddler tantrums to sex, has turned them into viral sensations and...wait for it....authors! With seven kids between them and millions of fans on social media, they get real about the parts of parenting that somehow don't make the Instagram feed.





