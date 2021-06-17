Bravo! Vail Music Festival Opens With The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra And Joshua Bell

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra joins Bravo! Vail's other world-class resident orchestras - Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic.

Bravo! Vail opens its vibrant 2021 season with the Vail debut of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) with violinist Joshua Bell - June 24, 26, and 27. The SPCO replaces programming originally scheduled with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, which has been canceled due to ongoing travel restrictions.

The Festival also announces an evening with the celebrated double bassist Edgar Meyer and an evening of chamber music with esteemed cellist David Finckel and influential pianist Wu Han, the co-artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Renowned for its artistic excellence, remarkable versatility, and adventurous programming, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the finest chamber orchestras in the world and has a long history performing with Joshua Bell. Bravo! Vail's opening night features an all-Mozart program with Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott joining SPCO at the piano for the prolific composer's Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271 while Joshua Bell performs his Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219 (Turkish). Another highlight of opening night will be SPCO performing Mozart's Prague Symphony. The next performance focuses on the theme of "The Four Seasons" with compositions by Piazzolla and Vivaldi. And finally, SPCO musicians are featured with Joshua Bell in a chamber music program for trio and quintet by Schubert and Brahms.

The Festival's 34th season continues with its three other fantastic resident orchestras at the outdoor Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, as previously announced - Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 30, July 1, 2, 4, and 5), The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17), and the New York Philharmonic (July 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, and 28) - in addition to captivating programs for chamber ensembles and the mobile Music Box stage that brings concerts to communities throughout the Vail Valley through August 4.

Among the star-studded summer programming, Bravo! Vail announces the addition of Edgar Meyer on June 29. The virtuoso double bassist is also an acclaimed composer and offers an evening of Bach's Suite No. 1 in G major paired with his own composition. Also new to the Bravo! Vail season, on August 4 David Finckel and Wu Han present an evening of beautiful works by J.S. Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Debussy, and Britten.

Bravo! Vail is following all local, state, and national health and safety guidelines, continuing its commitment to the health and safety of its patrons, artists, and staff as its top priority. Each of the resident orchestras has done the same over the past year and consequently will bring appropriately sized ensembles to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater stage to perform an incredible variety of music by composers spanning four centuries.

SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA 2021 CONCERT DETAILS

June 24, 2021 | 6:00 PM MDT

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Joshua Bell, violin

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K. 271, Jenamy

Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D major, K. 504, Prague

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A major, K. 219, Turkish

A grand tour of music by Mozart. The journey begins with the piano concerto declared "one of the greatest wonders of the world" (revered pianist Alfred Brendel), then travels through the rich harmonies and Bohemian colors of the Prague symphony, arriving at the delightful Turkish violin concerto.

June 26, 2021 | 6:00 PM MDT

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Joshua Bell, violin

Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell takes center stage for this lively linkage of Italian Baroque with 20th century tango. Vivaldi's hugely popular violin concertos alternate with Piazzolla's rapturous re-imaginings for a vibrant exploration of each composer's time and temperament.

June 27, 2021 | 6:00 PM MDT

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Joshua Bell, violin

Members of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Kyu-Young Kim, violin

Hyobi Sim, viola

Zlatomir Fung, cello

Shai Wosner, piano

Schubert: Piano Trio in E-flat major, D. 929

Brahms: Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34

Tonight's spotlight is on chamber music, with a program that marries powerful sound with small-scale intimacy. Schubert's Trio is monumental in length, breadth, and wealth of thematic ideas, and the darkly gorgeous Piano Quintet by Brahms is widely considered his crowning achievement in chamber music.

ADDITIONAL NEW CONCERT PROGRAMMING



June 29, 2021 | 7:00 PM MDT

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

Edgar Meyer, double bass

J.S. Bach: Suite No. 1 in G major, BMV 1007

Meyer: Work in Progress for unaccompanied double bass

"The most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively un-chronicled history of his instrument," (The New Yorker), Edgar Meyer returns to Bravo! Vail with the fascinating opportunity to hear a Work In Progress of his own composition, paired with his soulful, revelatory transcription of Bach's beloved first suite for solo cello, performed with wondrous resonance on the double bass.

August 4, 2021 | 7:00 PM MDT

Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek

David Finckel, cello

Wu Han, piano

J.S. Bach: Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 1 in G major, BWV 1027

Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1

Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D major, Op. 58

Debussy: Cello Sonata, L. 135

Debussy: Girl with the Flaxen Hair

Britten: Cello Sonata, Op. 65

Partners in life and in music for almost 40 years, this irrepressible power couple of the chamber music world has won international acclaim for their "eloquent and deeply committed performances" (The New York Times) as well as "glamour and theatrical flair [and] superb musical insight" (The Washington Post).

