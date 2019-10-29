Brave New Workshop Theatre Makes the Holidays Merrier with GETTING PLOWED: A HOLIDAY SURVIVAL GUIDE

There's no getting around it. From chaotic holiday travel to icy cold weather, and agonizing face-to-face family time, the holidays are tough! Not to mention the polar vortex, aggressively enthusiastic Salvation Army bell ringers, and Aunt Marge's fruit cake -- we get it! The holidays are enough to drive anyone to drink (and worse, even drive some to consume eggnog Jell-O shots. Yuck! Let Brave New Workshop's naughtier-than-nice guide to surviving all the family foibles and festivities give you that little something extra to make it through. Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide shines a hilarious spotlight on holiday traditions in a way that only the Brave New Workshop Theatre (BNW) can.



The first BNW all-holiday-themed revue premiered nearly midway through the theatre's 61-year history, and it's since become a beacon of hope and annual tradition. The mere announcement of each year's show title is a much-anticipated event for Minnesota audiences. Veteran cast members, Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Taj Ruler and Tom Reed return to the BNW stage with a series of new, original sketches crafted to ease common holiday anxieties. Lifelong fans of the BNW need not worry. The legendary crowd favorite, the "12 Days of Christmas" musical number is back for another year of belly laughs and merriment. Side note: renowned BNW fan favorite, Lauren Anderson (who just completed her 50th show at the BNW), marks her 16th holiday show appearance with Getting Plowed.



New this season! The BNW is proud to offer fans an all-new VIP experience. Available at select performances only, VIP Tickets include premium seating at the show, a preordered beverage from the bar and a photoshoot with the renowned BNW cast!



Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide is written and performed by Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Taj Ruler and Tom Reed. Directed by Caleb McEwen. Music Direction by Jon Pumper. Technical Direction by Matthew Vichlach.



Previews ($20) run Friday & Saturday, November 1st & 2nd and Tuesday & Wednesday, November 5th & 6tht at 8pm. Opening night ($49) is Thursday, November 7th at 7:30pm. This production runs weekends and select weekdays through Saturday, January 4th. Showtimes and ticket prices vary. Full schedule at bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/show-calendar. Tickets can be purchased at www.bravenewworkshop.com or by calling (612) 332-6620.





