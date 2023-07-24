BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to the Crane Theatre in September

Theatre Pro Rata is producing Bernhardt/Hamlet written by Theresa Rebeck at The Crane Theater this September under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern.

Mark Twain wrote: “There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses – and then there is Sarah Bernhardt.” In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck’s play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt’s career.

Opening: Friday, September 29 @ 7:30 p.m.

Closing: Saturday, October 14 @ 3:00 p.m.

Pay What You Can (min. $5) on Mondays, October 2 and October 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $16 – $61 (sliding scale) and must be purchased in advance.

Playing at The Crane Theater:

It’s 1899 in Paris, and Sarah Bernhardt is a critically acclaimed actress with a daring spirit. She’s triumphed in multiple theatrical roles, and the critics adore her. When she takes on Shakespeare’s Hamlet as Hamlet, she grapples with the text written for this character as she goes through her creative process. She struggles against societal norms of the day as she determinedly persists in creating her own version of Hamlet played by a woman. This is a story of fierce persistence in the face of resistance to progress.

Theatre Pro Rata’s production of Bernhardt/Hamlet is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern, with stage management by Clara Costello*, scenic design by Sadie Ward, lighting design by Emmet Kowler, sound design by Jake Davis*, props design by Jenny Moeller, fight choreography and intimacy coaching by Annie Enneking, Dramaturgy by Nissa Nordland Morgan*, and Assistant Set Design by Sarah Schniepp. The cast features Nicole Goeden as Sarah Bernhardt, Sean Dillon as Constant Coquelin, Em Rosenberg * as Edmond Rostand, Derek “Duck” Washington as Alphonse Mucha, Ben Qualley as Maurice/Ensemble, Jeremy Williams as Louis/Ensemble, Ankita Ashrit as Rosamond/Ensemble, Clara Marsh as Lysette, Claire Chenoweth as Raoul, and Christy Johnson as François.