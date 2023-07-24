BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to the Crane Theatre in September

Performances run September 29 - October 14.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Interview: David Stillman of GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Minnesota Fringe Photo 4 Interview: David Stillman of GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Minnesota Fringe

BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to the Crane Theatre in September

Theatre Pro Rata is producing  Bernhardt/Hamlet  written by Theresa Rebeck at The Crane Theater this September under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern. 

Mark Twain wrote: “There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses – and then there is Sarah Bernhardt.” In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck’s play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt’s career.

Opening: Friday, September 29 @ 7:30 p.m.  
Closing: Saturday, October 14 @ 3:00 p.m. 

Pay What You Can (min. $5) on Mondays, October 2 and October 9 @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $16 – $61 (sliding scale) and must be purchased in advance.

Playing at The Crane Theater: 

It’s 1899 in Paris, and Sarah Bernhardt is a critically acclaimed actress with a daring spirit.  She’s triumphed in multiple theatrical roles, and the critics adore her.  When she takes on Shakespeare’s Hamlet as Hamlet, she grapples with the text written for this character as she goes through her creative process.  She struggles against societal norms of the day as she determinedly persists in creating her own version of Hamlet played by a woman.  This is a story of fierce persistence in the face of resistance to progress.

Theatre Pro Rata’s production of Bernhardt/Hamlet is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern, with stage management by Clara Costello*, scenic design by Sadie Ward, lighting design by Emmet Kowler, sound design by Jake Davis*, props design by Jenny Moeller, fight choreography and intimacy coaching by Annie Enneking, Dramaturgy by Nissa Nordland Morgan*, and Assistant Set Design by Sarah Schniepp. The cast features Nicole Goeden as Sarah Bernhardt, Sean Dillon as Constant Coquelin, Em Rosenberg * as Edmond Rostand, Derek “Duck” Washington as Alphonse Mucha, Ben Qualley as Maurice/Ensemble, Jeremy Williams as Louis/Ensemble, Ankita Ashrit as Rosamond/Ensemble, Clara Marsh as Lysette, Claire Chenoweth as Raoul, and Christy Johnson as François.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Mia Nelson of JIMMY AWARDS SEMI-FINALIST at Jimmy Awards Photo
Interview: Mia Nelson of JIMMY AWARDS SEMI-FINALIST at Jimmy Awards

Rosemount High School student Mia Nelson was named as a Semifinalist at the 14th annual National High School Musical Theater Awards (Jimmy Awards®), a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting performance.

2
BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to the Crane Theatre in September Photo
BERNHARDT/HAMLET Comes to the Crane Theatre in September

Theatre Pro Rata is producing  Bernhardt/Hamlet  written by Theresa Rebeck at The Crane Theater this September under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern. 

3
Interview: Cast Members of RENT at Emerging Professionals Ensemble Photo
Interview: Cast Members of RENT at Emerging Professionals Ensemble

This summer EPE’s production of RENT is lighting up the stage at Performing Institute of Minnesota thru July 29th and BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to chat with Paul R. Cushman who is rocking it out nightly as Roger Davis.

4
Review: GODSPELL at Artistry Photo
Review: GODSPELL at Artistry

What did our critic think of GODSPELL at Artistry?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big The Musical
Merritt Elementary Auditorium (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Your Feet!
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (4/05-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Robert Cray Band
Pantages Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023
State Theatre (8/01-8/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boz Scaggs
State Theatre (8/09-8/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Day You Begin
Stages Theatre Company (9/29-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruthless!
Theatre Elision (7/20-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Schwartz & Friends
State Theatre (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You