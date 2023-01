Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Molly Rhode - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage



Runners-Up: Amanda Satchell - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU - Bombshell Theatre Company, SaraLynn Evenson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAT - THE ARTISTRY OF MISS Peggy Lee - SideNotes Cabaret at Sunset Playhouse, Erica Cherie - LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU: A MUSICAL DIVA REVUE - Bombshell Theatre Co.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Lisa Shriver - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre, Abby Rasmussen - NEWSIES - Sunset Playhouse, Carmen Castello - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Alyssa Ridder - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Jason Orlenko - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre, Cas Mayhall - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake country playhouse, Brandon Kirkham - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Michael Unger - Dennis DeYoung'S HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Amy Bates - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre, Kimberly Laberge - CABARET - Lake Country Playhouse, Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jamil A.C. Mangan - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre



Runners-Up: Carolyn Silverberg - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre, Kathryn Mooers - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Players, Kimberly Laberge and Cory Fitzsimmons - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Independent Shakespeare Co

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre, NEWSIES - Sunset Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jamie Roderick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Shawn Irish - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre, Jason Fassl - THE LEGEND OF ROCK PAPER SCISSORS - First Stage, Mike VanDresser - FROZEN, JR. - Waukesha Civic Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Eric Svejcar - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: David Bonofiglio - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre, Ashley Sprangers - MARY POPPINS - Greendale Community Theatre, Tracy Garon - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company

Best Musical

Winner: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre, MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Music Theatre, THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage



Runners-Up: ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage Theater, THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage, THE LAST WHITE MAN - Next Act Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ben Gulley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Noah Tibbetts - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre, Lisa Estridge - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre, Elias King - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Júlia Garcia - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre



Runners-Up: Lydia Wilhelm - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage, Ibraheem Farmer - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre, Elyse Edelman - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee, WI

Best Play

Winner: PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre



Runners-Up: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake Country Playhouse, ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - SummerStage of Delafield, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theater

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: CINDERELLA - Florentine Opera



Runners-Up: L'ORFEO - Milwaukee Opera Theatre, RIGOLETTO - Florentine Opera, THE CHILD AND THE ENCHANTMENTS - Florentine Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Kimberly Powers - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre, Brian Prather - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Skylight Music Theatre, Madelyn Yee - INDECENT - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Chad Parsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: Ben Scheff - MAMMA MIA! - Skylight Theatre, Matt Whitmore - THE LEGEND OF ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS - First Stage, Instrumental Motion - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Bombshell Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Emily Mertens - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Malthouse Theatre



Runners-Up: Camara Stampley - MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre, Janet Metz - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight Music Theatre, Morgan Gates - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - lake Country Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Malaina Moore - PIPELINE - Next Act Theatre



Runners-Up: Mike Eserkaln - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Play-by-Play Theatre, Sanaiah Hibbler - THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL - First Stage, Zach Thomas Woods - RED HERRING - Next Act Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: MAMMA MIA - Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: NEWSIES JR - Sunset Playhouse, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lake County Playhouse, ARTHUR AND FRIENDS MAKE A MUSICAL - First Stage Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Skylight Music Theatre



Runners-Up: First Stage, Sunset Playhouse, Play-by-Play Theatre