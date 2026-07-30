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Video: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A SÉANCE Star Katie Bender Talks New Show at Milwaukee Rep

Bender discusses conjuring the spirit of Wisconsin native Harry Houdini in her new solo work.

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a new video featuring playwright and performer Katie Bender discussing her upcoming solo show, "Instructions for a Séance," set to open this October. In the conversation, Bender talks about her fascination with Wisconsin-raised escape artist Harry Houdini and how his legacy fueled her own desire to break free from what holds her back.

"Instructions for a Séance" is described as blurring the line between illusion and reality, blending mystery, mischief and personal storytelling into what the theater calls a hilarious, haunting and heartbreakingly honest performance. Bender, a mother of two, is the playwright and performer of the piece, using Houdini's mythology as a lens for examining her own life.

The show invites audiences to settle in as Bender attempts to summon Houdini's spirit and, in doing so, cast away the things holding her back.

The video offers a glimpse into Bender's process ahead of the run, giving audiences insight into the personal stakes behind a show built around illusion, memory and escape.

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