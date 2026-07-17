RAINBOW SUMMER FESTIVAL Outdoor Events Canceled at Marcus Center Due to Hazardous Air
Indoor performances of Monty Python's Spamalot at the Milwaukee venue will proceed as scheduled.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
All activities scheduled for this weekend's Rainbow Summer programming from July 17th - July 19th at the Marcus Performing Arts Center have been canceled, due to the hazardous air conditions reported by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
They released the following statement, "While we are disappointed in having to cancel these events, the health and safety of our performing artists, vendors, volunteers, and gathering community is our top priority."
Indoor activities, including all remaining performances of Monty Python's Spamalot, are proceeding as planned. Performances of Monty Python's Spamalot will run through July 19.
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Matt Rife
Fiserv Forum (11/07-11/07)
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At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen
Next Act Theatre (4/21-5/09)
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Monty Python''s Spamalot
Uihlein Hall Marcus Center (7/14-7/19)
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Disney's Dare to Dream Jr
The Historic Sprague Theater (7/17-7/26) PHOTOS
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Come From Away
Racine Theatre Guild (5/21-6/06)
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"Instructions for a Séance"
Milwaukee Repertory Theater (10/06-11/08)
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The Good One
Sixth Street Theatre (7/24-8/02)
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The Cottage
Racine Theatre Guild (2/26-3/14)
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SWAN LAKE by The United European Ballet Company - Brookfield
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (11/10-11/10)
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Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets In Concert
Riverside Theater (12/05-12/05)