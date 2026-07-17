RAINBOW SUMMER FESTIVAL Outdoor Events Canceled at Marcus Center Due to Hazardous Air

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All activities scheduled for this weekend's Rainbow Summer programming from July 17th - July 19th at the Marcus Performing Arts Center have been canceled, due to the hazardous air conditions reported by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

They released the following statement, "While we are disappointed in having to cancel these events, the health and safety of our performing artists, vendors, volunteers, and gathering community is our top priority."

Indoor activities, including all remaining performances of Monty Python's Spamalot, are proceeding as planned. Performances of Monty Python's Spamalot will run through July 19.

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