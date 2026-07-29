Renaissance Theaterworks to Honor Suzan Fete, Welcome Emily Trask as New AD

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Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) invites the community to an unforgettable evening of celebration, nostalgia, and gratitude at Raise a Glass to Renaissance: Last Dance on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at RTW's theater home, 255 S. Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

This year's annual fundraiser celebrates the extraordinary 33-year artistic legacy of Suzan Fete, Renaissance Theaterworks' founding Artistic Director, whose vision transformed a bold idea into one of the nation's leading theaters dedicated to women's voices.

Set against the backdrop of a totally tubular late-summer evening, guests will mingle al fresco while enjoying delicious bites by Shully's Cuisine & Events before heading inside the theater for a spirited live auction, and special tributes celebrating Fete's remarkable career. The evening will also mark an exciting new chapter for RTW with the official introduction of Emily Trask, who began her tenure as Artistic Director on July 13.

"This event is much more than a fundraiser," said Managing Director Lisa Rasmussen. "It's a chance for our community to celebrate everything Suzan has built over the past 33 years while looking ahead with excitement to the future of Renaissance Theaterworks under Emily's leadership."

Founded in 1993, Renaissance Theaterworks has become a nationally respected champion for gender equity in the arts, producing groundbreaking works by women and creating opportunities for female theater artists both onstage and behind the scenes. Much of that success is rooted in Fete's unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and fearless storytelling.

As a co-founder of Renaissance Theaterworks, Suzan Fete has served as the company's artistic heartbeat for more than three decades. Under her leadership, RTW has produced hundreds of performances, championed countless women playwrights and artists, developed innovative new works, and established itself as Milwaukee's only professional theater company founded and led by women. Her vision has inspired generations of artists and audiences while helping advance the national conversation about equity in the American theater.

Guests will also be introduced to RTW's new Artistic Director, Emily Trask, whose appointment ushers in an exciting new era for the company. A Wisconsin native, Trask began her theater career performing in Milwaukee before building an acclaimed career across the country as a director, actor, producer, and arts leader. Most recently, she served as Associate Artistic Director of Pacific Conservatory Theatre in California, where she expanded new play development initiatives and championed diverse artistic voices. She returns to Wisconsin eager to build upon RTW's remarkable legacy while leading the company into its next chapter.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the evening's nostalgic spirit by dressing in their favorite Pop Fabulous 1970s or 1980s-inspired attire for a night of music, memories, and merriment.

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