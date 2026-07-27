THE UNAUTHORIZED HALLMARK(ISH) PARODY MUSICAL to Play Marcus Performing Arts Center

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After a sold-out world premiere in December 2025, The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical will embark on a U.S. tour stopping in the Marcus Performing Arts Center from December 26 – 30th, 2026. Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the show is a hilarious immersive Broadway style show that blends your favorite holiday movie tropes with high octane, original pop songs.

The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical tells the story of our heroine, Holly, an overworked city executive forced to return to her quirky hometown to help her mother run the family business. Holly reunites with Mark, an old flame (who is now the local Sheriff!) and discovers the town's long-running cookie contest cheating conspiracy involves a moose on the loose. As Holly juggles romance, small-town drama, and a looming corporate merger, she learns that love and community might matter more than work. Packed with immersive holiday moments and original pop songs such as, “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies you already know and love. It promises festive immersive fun for everyone whether you're a hopeless romantic, a holiday movie superfan, or just in it for the moose.

The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical springs from a creative team with a serious Broadway pedigree including co-authors Tim Drucker, Joel Waggoner and Bonnie Milligan. Milligan, a 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Kimberly Akimbo), has been seen on stage in Head Over Heels, Kinky Boots, Gigantic, and Titanic (Encores!) and on television in And Just Like That, Search Party, New Amsterdam, and more. The production is directed by Tim Drucker, whose parody credits include The Unauthorized Love Actually? Parody Musical (Off-Broadway and Chicago), Friends! Parody Musical (North American Tour), The Bachelor Musical Parody (Chicago/LA), and The MEG4N Parody Musical (New York and Tour). A Broadway composer, performer, and comedian, lyricist Joel Waggoner appeared on Broadway in Be More Chill and School of Rock and in the Off-Broadway hits Southern Comfort and A Man of No Importance. He's also the co-creator of the viral sensation Advent Carolndar with Julia Mattison. Choreography is provided by Brooke & Tiffany Engen, whose wide-ranging work spans theatre, television, and live concert productions including the Off-Broadway and Chicago productions of Love Actually: The Musical Parody and MEG4N: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, as well as the Emmy Award-winning Hairspray Live! (NBC) and currently Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Parody Musical.

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