Video: First Look at THE CRAIC at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has released first look footage of THE CRAIC, back by popular demand after a sell-out run, playing March 26 through May 23, 2027 in the Stackner Cabaret.

Written by Mark Clements and Deanie Vallone and directed by Clements, the biggest hit in Stackner Cabaret history is set in a lively Irish pub, where five friends share an evening full of music, stories, and unforgettable camaraderie. Audiences can sing along to classics including 'Danny Boy' and 'Whiskey in the Jar' in a joyous celebration of friendship and laughter. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called it "a spirited night of traditional Irish music," while the Shepherd Express praised the "multi-talented ensemble" whose "harmonies are seamless." BWW declared that anyone with an affinity for Irish music, culture, or folkloric fun shouldn't miss it.

The cast features Trevor Lindley Craft as Ciarán, Luke Darnell as John, Megan Loomis as Kathleen, Alexander Sovronsky as Christy, and Claire-Frances Sullivan as Aoife, all performing as musicians.

The creative team includes Dan Kazemi (music direction and arrangements), Emily Lotz (scenic design), Mason Baria (costumes), Noele Stollmack (lighting), and Joe Cerqua (sound), with Jill Walmsley Zager serving as voice and dialect coach.

THE CRAIC runs approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes with one intermission. For tickets, contact the Milwaukee Rep Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. Ticket Office hours are Mondays noon to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday noon through evening show time.

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