Milwaukee Repertory Theater Adds 8 New Board Trustees

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After a historic season celebrating the opening of Milwaukee Rep's new Associated Bank Theater Center, the theater is proud to announce the addition of eight new Board Trustees to serve a three-year term starting July 1, 2026. The newly elected group of theater and civic leaders are deeply committed to the growth and accessibility of the arts. They include: Ben Cameron, former President of the Theatre Communications Group (TCG); Mike Croasdaile, Regional Director of Banking for BMO Wealth Management/Private Bank; Makda Fessahaye, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer at UWM; Haley Gerding, Project Leader (CEO Office), Clarios; Joanne Grunau, Volunteer; Evan Kaiser, Vice President of Global OEMs and Emerging Industries, Rockwell Automation; Dr. Shekar Kurpad, President of the Medical College of Wisconsin; and Rich Tennessen, former CEO of EUA.

“Our new trustees join the Board at a transformative moment for Milwaukee Rep, as we expand artistic opportunities, deepen community partnerships, and welcome more people than ever into our theaters,” said Chad Bauman, Ellen & Joe Checota Executive Director. “We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of trustees whose expertise, passion, and civic commitment will help guide the Rep into its next bold chapter. Their service strengthens our ability to create theater that entertains, inspires, and reflects the rich diversity of our city.”

Milwaukee Rep's Executive Committee includes President Adam J. Peck (Riverwater Partners, Founder and CIO); President-Elect James Phillips (Godfrey & Kahn Partner); Vice President Anne Noyes; Secretary Bryan B. House (Foley & Lardner, Partner); Past; and At Large members Andres Gonzalez (Froedtert Health VP, Chief Diversity Officer), Judy Hansen (Broadway Producer and Arts Advocate), Joan Lubar (Community Volunteer), Ray Manista (Northwestern Mutual, EVP and Chief Legal Officer) and Clark Slipher (Millman Inc, Retired Consulting Actuary and Principal). For a full list of the Board of Trustees visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Board-trustees.

Milwaukee Rep Board of Trustees Biographies:

Ben Cameron served as President of the Jerome Foundation from 2015-2023, supporting emerging artists in MN and New York City, and additionally served as the President of the Camargo Foundation, a retreat center for artists and scholars in Cassis, France, from 2015-17. From 2006-2015, he was Program Director for the Arts at the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation in New York, NY, supervising both an annual $15 million grants program focusing on the theatre, contemporary dance, jazz and presenting fields, and an additional $50 million initiative designed primarily to serve individual artists. Previously, he managed philanthropic programs for Target Stores and the Dayton Hudson Foundation; served as the Executive Director of Theatre Communications Group, and was Director of the Theater Program at the National Endowment for the Arts. He is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama and the recipient of two honorary doctorates.

Mike Croasdaile

Mike Croasdaile, a Milwaukee native, is the Regional Director of Banking for BMO Wealth Management's Northern States & Rockies Region, which serves high net worth individuals and closely held businesses. Prior to his return to Milwaukee in 2014, Mike worked in various national roles with General Electric's industrial and commercial finance businesses, and he most recently served as CFO of a privately-owned real estate company. He earned a BS in Economics and Political Science from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, an MBA in Finance from Marquette University and an MS in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Mike has volunteered and served on past boards of several organizations, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Bel Canto Chorus and Marquette University High School. He resides in Wauwatosa with his three teenage children.

Makda Fessahaye

Makda Fessahaye began her role as Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in April 2022. In her role, Makda oversees all human resources initiatives and functions for UWM, which employs over 6,700 staff and serves more than 24,000 students. She provides vision, oversight, strategy and policy direction for the Office of Human Resources and serves as an advisor to the Chancellor's Cabinet, Deans and shared governance in human resources related matters. Makda previously served in the cabinet of former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Mayor Cavalier Johnson as the City of Milwaukee's Chief Human Resources Officer and the head of the Department of Employee Relations. She also served in Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration as the Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections' Division of Adult Institutions, where she was responsible for the operations and management of the State's adult correctional facilities and led prison reform efforts. She previously served as Legal Counsel for the Department of Corrections, primarily practicing employment law, privacy law, and open government law. Makda has been recognized for her various accomplishments by her peers; her recognitions include Wisconsin Law Journal Up and Coming Lawyer, Wisconsin Women in Government Rising Star Award, Madison365's Most Influential Black Leaders, Wisconsin Law Foundation Fellow, In Business Greater Madison's 40 Under 40, and Milwaukee Business Journal's 40 Under 40. Makda received her undergraduate degree in Communication Studies from Northwestern University, and Juris Doctor from Marquette University Law School. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Wisconsin.

Haley Gerding

Haley Gerding is excited to join the Board of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. She serves as Project Leader for the CEO Office at Clarios, reporting to the CEO and supporting executive initiatives and enterprise priorities. Over her 11-year career with the organization, she has held roles across category management, supply chain, and commercial sales. Haley is a graduate of Marquette University, where she earned an Honors Bachelor of Arts in Communication. She holds a Planning and Inventory Management (CPIM) certification and a Business Insights Black Belt certification, and is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee's Emerging Women Leaders. She values the role of the performing arts in bringing people together and enjoys sharing those experiences with friends and family. Haley was born and raised in Milwaukee and resides in Fox Point with her husband and three children.

Joanne Grunau

Joanne Grunau serves as a volunteer consultant, advocate and project manager for organizations in a variety of fields spanning public health, education, and housing, with an eye toward equity. She currently serves on the Board of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee; previous Board service includes I Have a Dream Foundation – MKE; President, Donate Life Wisconsin; Donate Life America; and the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. Joanne retired from her position as Vice-President for Advancement at Alverno College in 2010. Previous roles include Director of Foundation Development at Michigan Technological University and Executive Director, Center for Global Design and Business at Finlandia University. She holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration. Joanne splits her time between Wisconsin and Colorado, and her interests include wellness, travel, golf, food and of course, theater. She is the mother of two adult children and grandmother to two.

Evan Kaiser

Evan Kaiser is proud to join the Milwaukee Rep Board. He's an avid fan and supporter of the arts and knows the value and enjoyment this brings to the communities that surround Milwaukee, WI. Evan has spent his 34 year career at Rockwell Automation and currently serves as a Global Vice President of Sales focused on machine builders. The ties between Rockwell Automation and the arts in Milwaukee has always been strong and Evan hopes to continue that legacy as part of his assignment within the Board. Evan is originally a Pittsburgh, PA native and graduate of Purdue University before moving to Milwaukee in 1994. He is married to Paula Kaiser and has one daughter living in the Phoenix area. Evan's hobbies are golf, global travel, world history and exploring new restaurants.

Dr. Shekar Kurpad

Dr. Shekar Kurpad is proud to join the Milwaukee Repertory Theater Board. He is a strong supporter of the arts and appreciates the vital role they play in enhancing the cultural fabric of the Milwaukee community. Dr. Kurpad values the connection between creativity, storytelling, and well-being, and looks forward to supporting the Milwaukee Rep in its continued impact across the region. Dr. Kurpad has spent his career at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where he is Professor of Neurosurgery, Senior Associate Dean of Neuroscience, and Founding Director of the Wisconsin Institute of NeuroScience (WINS), a collaborative partnership across leading healthcare institutions. He previously served as Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery for more than a decade, growing it into one of the largest programs in the country. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Kurpad will serve as President and CEO of the Medical College of Wisconsin. Originally from New Delhi, India, Dr. Kurpad moved to the United States to pursue advanced medical and scientific training and has since made Wisconsin his home. He is married to his wife Jennifer and has 3 children, Emma, Neha and Rohan. In his free time, Dr. Kurpad enjoys hiking, cycling, music, and of course, theater; and values opportunities to engage with the arts, the community, and lifelong learning.

Rich Tennessen

Rich Tennessen has spent nearly 40 years influencing the area's-built environment. Since 1998 he has helped build and lead EUA to be a national architecture and engineering firm with five offices, while actively being engaged in many of the areas most recognized projects. “Architecture and engineering have the power to bring dreams to life, and I believe it's our people who make that possible. Few careers offer the chance to make such a direct impact across a community, touching the lives of everyone who experiences a space we've helped create, including the newly renovated Associated Bank Theater Center. As board chair at EUA, Rich helps guide EUA's vision and strategy, leveraging leadership across the organization to drive growth and elevate our impact. Rich has spent his career serving on other non-profit Boards and continues to be actively involved in the community though numerous Board and volunteer roles.

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