VIDEO: First Look at OKLAHOMA! at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre presents Oklahoma! running September 27 through October 13, 2019 in Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Get a first look at the production in the video below!

Oklahoma! is one of the most influential and triumphant musicals in history. In 1943, Oklahoma! broke ground for seamlessly integrating book, music and dance into its story of a young farm woman and her two suitors. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize and numerous Tony Awards, Oklahoma! features a gorgeous Rodgers and Hammerstein score with such unforgettable songs as "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "People Will Say We're in Love," "Surrey with a Fringe on Top," and of course, "Oklahoma."

ucas Pastrana returns to Skylight in the role of Curly. Recent credits at Skylight include the title role in Pippin (2018), Bobby Strong in Urinetown (2018) and Anthony in Sweeney Todd (2017).

Co-starring as Laurey is Brittani Moore, who will make her Skylight debut. Moore hails from Chicago where she has worked with Citadel Theatre and Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

Jeremy Peter Johnson will make both his Skylight and Milwaukee debut in the role of Judd. Johnson spent nine seasons with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, was recently seen in The Music Man at The Goodman Theatre and in Off-Broadway productions. Cynthia Cobb, who has appeared at Skylight in Violet (2017), Crowns (2016), Porgy & Bess (2013) and many other shows, will play Aunt Eller.





