Skylight Music Theatre to Present THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Halloween Film Screening with Live Shadow Cast

The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie will be screened at Skylight Music Theatre with performances by a live shadow cast on Halloween, Monday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Skylight Music Theatre, Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take place in the Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

Tickets are $25 for general admission seating. Audience participation kits will be available for purchase at the event, and a costume contest will be held for those wishing to participate. All proceeds from this event will benefit Skylight Music Theatre.

About the Classic Movie: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was released in 1975 by 20th Century Fox and directed by Jim Sharman. The classic film is based on the 1973 musical stage production The Rocky Horror Show, with music, book, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien. The film stars O'Brien along with Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick. Narration is by Charles Gray.

Skylight's Live Shadow Cast

Skylight Music Theatre's screening will include a shadow cast performance with live actors pantomiming the movie in an exaggerated fashion while it is being shown, and dancing and singing along with the action.

Making their Skylight debuts in the shadow cast are Kelly Gerlach, Director of Development at Skylight, taking on the role of Magenta, along with the founders of Bombshell Theatre Co., Eric Welch as Frank-n-Furter and Tim Albrechtson as Eddie.

Skylight performers who have been seen often on Skylight's stage and appear in the shadow cast include Becky Cofta (Pippin) as Janet, David Flores (Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray) as Dr. Scott/Criminologist, Samantha Sostarich (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Violet, Hairspray) as Columbia, Ryan Stajmiger (Sweeney Todd, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Riff Raff, and Brett Sweeney (La Cage Aux Folles, Carmina Burana) as Brad. Additional cast to be announced.

Performance Details:

October 31, 2022

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien

ROCKY HORROR SHADOW CAST

Frank-n-Furter - Eric Welch

Rocky - To be announced

Brad - Brett Sweeney

Janet - Becky Cofta

Magenta - Kelly Gerlach

Columbia - Samantha Sostarich

Riff Raff - Ryan Stajmiger

Eddie - Tim Albrechtson

Dr. Scott/Criminologist - David Flores

Performance Information

Tickets

Tickets are $25 for general admission seating. To purchase, go to this link. For more information, contact Kathryn Hausman, Donor Stewardship Manager, at (414) 299-4953 or email info@skylightmusictheatre.org

Parking

Purchase $5 parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. for evening performances.

Meter parking is available on the street (free after 6 p.m. and on Sundays).

Health & Safety Protocols

Skylight Music Theatre joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations to discontinue proof of vaccination or negative Covid test requirements. Masks are optional, but recommended. Skylight's health and safety protocols follow CDC and local and state government guidelines and are subject to change. For up-to-date information, please visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.