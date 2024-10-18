Milwaukee Rep's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Welcome VIP Walk-On Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milwaukee Rep will welcome four VIP walk-on guests to appear onstage in A Christmas Carol this holiday season. Each of the VIP walk-ons will be fitted in period costumes and join the cast onstage to share the spirit of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition.



TMJ4 Special Reporter James Groh – Friday, December 6 at 7pm

promo code JAMES

WISN Meteorologist Lindsey Slater – Saturday, December 7 at 7:30pm

promo code LINDSEY

CBS 58 Morning Anchor Mike Curkov – Friday, December 13 at 7pm

promo code MIKE

Top Chef Finalist, head chef and co-owner of DanDan and EsterEv, Dan Jacobs – Tuesday, December 17 at 7pm

promo code DAN

Join them on their special day and use their individual promo codes to save 25% off tickets and celebrate the joy of the holiday season together. Purchase ticket at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. A Christmas Carol runs November 26 - December 24, 2024, in the historic Pabst Theater.

Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery, and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope, and redemption.

Comments