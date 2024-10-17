Cast and Creatives Set For OLIVER! at Skylight Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming production of Oliver! by Lionel Bart. Based on the beloved novel by Charles Dickens, this classic musical will run November 15th to December 29th, 2024, at the Skylight Cabot Theatre.

Directed by Skylight’s Artistic Director Michael Unger, Oliver! tells the tale of a young orphan who navigates the gritty streets of Victorian London, encountering a colorful cast of characters along the way. With memorable songs like “Consider Yourself” and “As Long as He Needs Me,” this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

“We are overjoyed to bring this beloved classic to life with 24 of the brightest youth performers in the Milwaukee area,” said Unger. “In addition to a host of delightful young performers, a talented professional cast and creative team will bring this holiday treat for all ages to the Skylight stage for the first time. We welcome both Skylight favorites and new faces to the Cabot stage. The youth performers will be double cast with the title role of Oliver being portrayed by Gus Kolbe and Mac Heinrich, alongside Jenna Krysiak and Harper Fornstedt as the Artful Dodger. In addition to a youth ensemble of 20 additional performers, the adult cast will include Randall Dodge as the scrappy and resourceful Fagin, Rachel Schoenecker as the large-hearted Nancy, and Jared Brandt Hoover as the sly Bill Sikes. Rounding out the cast are many other colorful characters who will delight and transport our audiences this holiday season.

“Oliver! is a timeless story filled with heart, hope, and transformation, and this cast is perfectly suited to bring it to vibrant life on our stage in the Skylight style people have come to expect from us,” said Unger.

Tickets for Oliver! are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org or by calling the Skylight Music Theatre Box Office at (414) 291-7800.

