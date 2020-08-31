Skylight Music Theatre Announces Revised 2020-2021 Season

The season opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS begins November 13, 2020.

Skylight Music Theatre today unveiled their revised 2020-21 season, with a new line-up of outstanding music theatre addressing the realities of presenting live performances in the time of Covid-19. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional music theatre company and located at 158 N. Broadway in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.

"As we re-thought our season in order to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible, we also thought about how much we need the arts to entertain and uplift us," said Skylight Executive Director Jack R. Lemmon. "Inspired by the quote on the ceiling of the Cabot Theatre, we have created a new season 'to refresh the dry places in our spirit.'"

Productions will be presented in Skylight's beautiful Cabot Theatre with socially distanced houses and extensive health and safety protocols. The Cabot, which seats 358, will be limited to approximately 40% capacity with a maximum of 130-150 patrons, based on seating configurations of family groups. New procedures for entering and exiting the theatre, enhanced cleaning, electrostatic disinfectant spraying, contactless ticket scanning, mask requirements, and other safety protocols are in place to protect patrons, casts, orchestras and staff and adhere to all CDC and governmental orders. Skylight consulted with several area doctors to develop the plans. Read the Health & Safety Protocols here.

"We were heartened to hear from many audience members and theatre artists who wanted to return to the magic of live theatre -- as long as we took appropriate safety precautions," said Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger. "That is why we completely reconceived our season. We are committed to being responsive, responsible and are fully prepared to rehearse and perform these shows while adhering to rigorous safety protocols and physical distancing. To help our artists return to the work they love, and to offer our audiences live performances again is a privilege we do not take lightly. If we all work vigilantly together, we have every hope of success."

Skylight's Return to Live Theatre Begins in November with 'Little Shop of Horrors'

The new 2020-2021 season will have four shows on the mainstage, opening with Little Shop of Horrors, which will mark Unger's Skylight directorial debut, running November 13 - December 27, 2020. With a tuneful score by creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, this musical has become a worldwide phenomenon, devouring the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years. Featuring a disarmingly funny love story and what is probably the most famous man-eating plant in musical history, Little Shop of Horrors offers hilarious entertainment over the holiday season.

"Little Shop has always been on our list to revive ever since it was a hit when Skylight presented it in 2003," said Unger. "We thought this beloved show, with its tuneful score, small cast and quirky story, would be the perfect choice for our return to live theatre."

Staged Concert Version of Evita

For the second show of the mainstage season, Skylight will present the staged concert version of the seven-time Tony Award-winning Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita on March 12-28, 2021. Originally scheduled during the 2019-20 season, Evita was in rehearsal when the pandemic closed the theatre in March.

Evita follows Eva Duarte's meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón and finally, to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America. This staged concert version, directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios, is presented with minimal sets, costumes and staging to focus on the magnificent performances and music combining Latin, jazz, pop and more traditional influences.

'Raisin' Marks Skylight Premiere

From May 7-23, 2021, Skylight will present the Tony Award-winning Raisin, marking a Skylight premiere. This powerful, uplifting musical adaptation is based on the play A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry. Set in Chicago in 1951, it follows the struggles of a Chicago family, the first African-Americans to buy a house in the all-white neighborhood of Clybourne Park.

"Raisin had originally been on Skylight's calendar for the 20-21 season, but the licensing was unavailable," said Unger. "As we planned our revised season, we, as an organization, were also looking closely at ways to place focus on systemic racism and injustice in support of Black Lives Matter. Part of that was to identify opportunities to address racial equity and inclusion. We reapplied for the rights to Raisin and, upon learning that they were now available, we immediately scheduled this powerful and timely musical about a critical period in our country's racial history."

Milwaukee Adaptation of Die Fledermaus

The final show of the mainstage season will be Fledermaus MKE, from June 4-20, 2021. This custom-made adaptation of the operetta by Johann Strauss (ii), Karl Haffner, and Richard Genée was on the schedule for the original 2020-2021 season. Skylight will work with a team of local writers to adapt one of the world's frothiest and most-performed operettas, Die Fledermaus, which was first performed in 1874 Vienna. Skylight's version, Fledermaus MKE, performed in English, will exchange champagne for beer and be set in modern-day Milwaukee. Jill Anna Ponasik of Milwaukee Opera Theatre will direct and Michael Pink of Milwaukee Ballet will choreograph.

Virtual Musical, Original New Works and Concert Readings as Season Add-Ons

In addition to the four-show mainstage subscription package, Skylight will also offer "Add-Ons" to additional productions and readings. While not part of a subscription package, subscribers have the first opportunity to purchase tickets at subscriber prices before they go on sale to the general public.

Skylight's first virtual musical, Being Earnest by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska, based on Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest was directed by Unger. It will premiere on October 16, 2020, and be available online through November 12, 2020.

Being Earnest takes place in a mod, 1960's, Austin Powers-era setting. All of Wilde's brilliant wit remains intact in this effervescent musical based on Wilde's most popular play about two upper crust young men trying to court two similarly-stationed young women, and the societal conventions, over-bearing mothers, and misplaced handbags in railway stations that stand in their way.

The score is a sparkling homage to 1960's rock groups such as Herman's Hermits, The Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, and The Lovin' Spoonful. Being Earnest was rehearsed online with Zoom, and then recorded in each of the performers' seven separate homes, and edited together like a film, to ensure social distancing for both cast and audience.

Staged Readings of New Musicals

In 2021, Skylight will present a one-night-only concert reading of Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which had originally been scheduled for the 2020-21 season. Dates for the reading are to be announced soon. "This will be an opportunity for a limited number of Skylight patrons to get in on the 'ground floor' as Skylight develops this exciting work by one of rock and roll's biggest names," said Unger, who is working with DeYoung to revise the script and score. The full production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is tentatively scheduled for the 2021-2022 season.

Skylight plans to present staged readings of one or more of the finalists chosen from submissions by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) writers and composers in the "MKE MaKEs" New Musical Works series. The submission process continues through November 1, 2020, when a diverse team of readers will evaluate all submissions, move selected scripts to the semi-final evaluation, and then select finalists for the staged public readings to be presented in spring 2021.

Many Shows Rescheduled to Future Seasons

"Our original 2020-2021 season had a number of highly anticipated shows, and we will do our best to reschedule all of them for future Skylight seasons, and announce dates as soon as possible," said Unger.

The list includes Candide, the Leonard Bernstein operetta, originally scheduled for April/May of 2020 as well as shows originally planned for 2020-2021: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, an epic musical based on the novel by Victor Hugo, with book and original score composed by Dennis DeYoung, lead singer and songwriter of the legendary rock group Styx; Oliver!, the classic musical based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens; Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, the regional premiere of an improbable and enchanting love story that was an Off-Broadway hit; and The Full Monty a nine-time Tony Award-nominated musical with one of the most anticipated final moments seen on Broadway. In addition, Skylight will also reschedule the production of Spring Awakening with both hearing and deaf actors in a modern re-telling of teen angst and sexual awakening in the 19th century.

Revised 2020-2021 Skylight Music Theatre Season:

The schedule below is subject to change, and will be revised pending updates from government officials, the status of Covid-19 in the community and other factors to ensure health and safety.

Commitment to Patrons

They offer a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit or refund tickets for any canceled performances.



LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Skylight Revival

November 13 - December 27, 2020

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Directed by Michael Unger

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

Previously produced at Skylight in 2003

Sponsored by Private Asset Management - Baird

Little Shop of Horrors is a worldwide phenomenon, devouring the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years. In this disarmingly funny and quirky love story, our hapless hero journeys from obscurity to fame and fortune, unwittingly allowing an opportunistic plant to grow from innocent little flytrap to unstoppable man-eating force. With a tuneful score by creative geniuses Ashman & Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin), the music blends pop, doo-wop, Broadway and Motown into hilarious and heartfelt songs including "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green."

EVITA

First Time at Skylight

A Staged Concert Version

March 12-28, 2021

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Michelle Lopez-Rios

Evita is a staged concert version of the seven-time Tony Award-winning megawatt musical. The story follows Eva Duarte and her meteoric rise from impoverished child to wife of Argentine president Juan Perón and finally, to becoming the most powerful woman in Latin America. Evita is presented with minimal sets, costumes and staging to focus on the magnificent performances and music combining Latin, jazz, pop and more traditional influences. Among the unforgettable songs in the Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber score are "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" and "Buenos Aires."

RAISIN

First Time at Skylight

May 7-23, 2021

Music by Judd Woldin

Lyrics by Robert Brittan

Book by Robert Nemiroff and Charlotte Zaltzberg

Based on the play A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry

Sponsored by Jan Serr & John Shannon

This powerful, uplifting musical adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry's play, A Raisin in the Sun was nominated for nine Tony Awards and won two, including Best Musical in 1974. Set in Chicago in 1951, it follows the struggles of a Chicago family who are the first African Americans to buy a house in the then, all-white neighborhood of Clybourne Park. With a terrific Grammy-winning score that combines jazz, gospel and 70's pop, Raisin travels from jubilation to heartbreak to triumph against the backdrop of a critical period in our country's racial history.

FLEDERMAUS MKE

New Milwaukee Adaptation

June 4 -20, 2021

Original adaptation of the operetta by Johann Strauss (ii), Karl Haffner, and Richard Genée

(Performed in English)

Directed by Jill Anna Ponasik

Choreographed by Michael Pink

Based on the original Die Fledermaus, which premiered in 1874 Vienna, a team of local writers have exchanged champagne for beer in this witty, contemporary adaptation. Fledermaus MKE delivers all the opulent waltzes, mistaken identities, practical jokes, and plot twists that make this one of the world's frothiest and most-performed operettas. The instantly recognizable and effervescent score of 1870s Vienna comes to life in modern-day Milwaukee, going beyond beer & bratwurst to capture our modern, dynamic and diverse city.

SUBSCRIBER ADD-ONS

While not part of a subscription package, subscribers have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for the following at subscriber prices before they go on sale to the general public.

BEING EARNEST

A Virtual Musical

October 16 - November 12, 2020 (Streaming presentation)

Book and Lyrics by Paul Gordon

Music by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska

Based on The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

Directed by Michael Unger

Music Directed by Conor Keelan

Choreographed by Amanda Marquardt

Oscar Wilde meets Austin Powers in Skylight's online/virtual full-length musical Being Earnest by Paul Gordon and Jay Gruska. This groovy musical is adapted from Wilde's satirical comedy of manners, The Importance of Being Earnest with a score that is a sparkling homage to 1960's rock groups. All of the brilliant wit in Wilde's most popular play remains intact in this effervescent musical about two young upper-crust men trying to court two similarly-stationed young women. Being Earnest was rehearsed, performed, and recorded virtually, to assure social distancing for the cast. It will be available for online streaming.

BIPOC NEW MUSICAL WORKS FESTIVAL

MKE MaKEs Premiere

Staged Concert Readings

Spring, 2021 Dates TBD

These readings of never-before-produced musicals by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) writers and composers from across the country will be selected from submissions in the MKE MaKEs New MusicalWorks series. The submission process continues through November 1, 2020 and writerswill be notified in February 2021 if their work has been selected. Skylight hopes to present one or more of the finalists in concert readings in spring 2021.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

By Dennis DeYoung

One Night Only Concert Reading

Spring 2021 Date TBD

Adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo

Like no Hunchback you've seen before, this musical version of Hugo's epic and romantic tale of love, lust, and obsession is written by Dennis DeYoung, lead singer/songwriter of the legendary rock band Styx. Its soaring pop score explores the beauty, hypocrisy, and tragedy of Victor Hugo's masterpiece. This reading will showcase the script and score, which are still being revised in anticipation of being performed in Skylight's 2021-22 season.

2020-2021 61st Subscription Season

Skylight's revised 2020-2021 subscription season opens with a holiday production of Little Shop of Horrors (Nov. 13 - Dec. 27). In 2021, Skylight will present the staged concert version of Evita (March 12-28, 2021). In April, Skylight presents Raisin, a musical based on the play A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry (April 30 - May 16, 2021). Closing the season will be Fledermaus MKE the modern-day Milwaukee adaptation of Johann Strauss' operetta Die Fledermaus (May 28 - June 13, 2021).

In addition to the four mainstage shows, Skylight will offer subscription Add-Ons, including the virtual musical, Being Earnest (October 16 - November 12, 2020); a one-night-only concert reading of Dennis DeYoung's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, (Dates TBD); and staged readings from the BIPOC New Works Festival, with selections chosen from submissions for new works by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) authors and composers (Dates TBD).

Performance Information

Skylight performs at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, Historic Third Ward, Milwaukee, Wis.

Tickets & Box Office

Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices, and have priority access to new dates, seats and exchanges, plus early access to special sales and discounts. For questions on subscriptions, tickets and exchanges please call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800, Monday - Friday, from noon - 5 p.m. or email Tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Please note that the box office lobby window is closed until further notice.

For ticket discounts and more information, sign up for Skylight's email newsletter at www.skylightmusictheatre.org or call the Box Office (414) 291-7800.

Parking Vouchers

Purchase discounted parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers can be purchased for $5 through the Box Office. Vouchers are valid starting at 5 p.m. for evening performances and from 12-5 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Not valid for Wednesday matinees. Voucher sales and are not available during intermission.

