Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team Of FRANKENSTEIN!

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast of its upcoming production, Frankenstein: The Musical, based on the classic novel by Mary Shelley.

“I am so excited to bring this production of Jeff Jackson and Mark Baron's Frankenstein to Milwaukee. It has a beautiful score and a powerful message about the promise and perils of advancing technology. With AI becoming more and more integrated into our daily lives (and, incidentally, being used to help us create some of our projected backgrounds), this show could not be more timely.” said Michael Unger, director of the show and Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre. “This is not your gothic, horror show 'bolts-in-the-neck green guy' Frankenstein. It is marvelously faithful to the original Mary Shelley novel and therefore a very important literary event that you won't want to miss. The authors will be here during the rehearsal process so we will be customizing this work with our local artists. Wherever this musical of Frankenstein goes from here, it will have Skylight's DNA all over it.”

Leading the cast is Milwaukee native, Seth K. Hale, who will be taking on the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Hale was previously scene on the Cabot Stage as Clopin in The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Orin in Little shop of Horrors. Joining Hale in the production is Skylight favorite both onstage and as part of the artistic team, Stephanie Staszak as Elizabeth, the strong-willed love interest of Dr. Frankenstein. Staszak's soaring voice and emotional depth will bring a new dimension to the character of Victor's love interest, adding layers of complexity to this timeless tale of love and loss. Miss Kyle Blair will bring to life the Creature; many will remember their captivating performance as Mr. Bumble in Skylight's Oliver!

Rounding out the cast is a talented ensemble of performers, each bringing their own unique gifts to the production. From haunting melodies to an impressive array of special effects, audiences can expect a theatrical experience like no other.

“This all-local cast is filled with Skylight favorites as well as some first-timers. They bring an authenticity to the material that will pull you directly into the action, emotion, terror, and ultimate heart of the story.” said Unger. “It is a great joy as a director to offer such rich roles to our artists and, through them, to our audiences.”

Frankenstein: The Musical opens Friday, February 21 and runs through March 9. Information and tickets are available at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

