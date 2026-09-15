Rhiannon Giddens to Perform at Marcus Performing Arts Center

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Rhiannon Giddens, a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Pulitzer Prize winner, has been added to the 2026/27 MPAC Presents Culture Collective Series at the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC). Giddens will perform in Uihlein Hall on Thursday, February 18, 2027, at 7:30 PM.

MPAC donor presales will be available on Wednesday, September 16th. For MPAC Newsletter subscribers, tickets will be available on Thursday, September 17th. Public on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, September 18th at https://www.marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/.

Rhiannon Giddens has made a singular, iconic career out of stretching her brand of folk music, with its miles-deep historical roots and contemporary sensibilities, into just about every field imaginable. A two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer and multi-instrumentalist, MacArthur 'Genius' grant recipient, Pulitzer Prize winner, and composer of opera, ballet, and film, Giddens has centered her work around the mission of lifting up people whose contributions to American musical history have previously been overlooked or erased, and advocating for a more accurate understanding of the country's musical origins through art. A founding member of the landmark Black string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, and the all-female banjo supergroup, Our Native Daughters, Giddens is as much a curator as a creator. She is the current Artistic Director of the Yo-Yo Ma-founded Silkroad Ensemble, hosts a TV show on PBS, My Music with Rhiannon Giddens, and has hosted two podcasts (Aria Code from New York City's NPR affiliate station WQXR, which ran for three seasons, and American Railroad from Silkroad). Giddens has published two children's books and written and performed music for the soundtrack of Red Dead Redemption II, one of the best-selling video games of all time. She was a music consultant for 2025's landmark film Sinners, and appeared as a recurring cast member on ABC's hit drama Nashville and as a music history expert on Ken Burns' Country Music series on PBS. In 2025, she launched her own music festival in Durham, NC called Biscuits & Banjos, to celebrate Black culture outside the mainstream, and in 2026 she turned that initiative into a Foundation to house her mission-based work, the Biscuits and Banjos Foundation.

Tickets for Rhiannon Giddens are expected to sell quickly. Groups of 10 or more can secure pricing and seating by contacting Group Sales Director John Barnes at jbarnes@marcuscenter.org or 414-273-7207 ext.1.

For questions regarding tickets, visit https://www.marcuscenter.org/ or contact the MPAC Box Office by calling 414-273-7206.

The 2026/27 Culture Collective series is supported by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Wisconsin Arts Board, and the City of Milwaukee Arts Board. Additional support for this programming is provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., National Endowment for the Arts, Northwestern Mutual, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, and MGIC.

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