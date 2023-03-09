Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Pop Musical SIX Slays its Sold-Out Milwaukee Run

Review: Pop Musical SIX Slays its Sold-Out Milwaukee Run

Audiences are right to lose their heads over these queens

Mar. 09, 2023  

If you'd pick a pop concert over a Broadway musical, pick SIX. If you're looking for "not your grandma's musical," SIX is certainly one for the next generation. If you prefer your Broadway with a semi-educational, historical bent, SIX appeals to that preference. Of course, if you like the sound of all these things rolled into one, all the more reason to put SIX on your must-see list.

I say to put it on your list because, for better or worse, the Milwaukee run of SIX through March 12, 2023, is already sold out. To everyone who snagged tickets: you're in for a divalicious, big-voiced, electric-light, 80-minute whirlwind of modernized, semi-factual "herstory." The modernized: Regal portraits become profile pics, and "sorry not sorry" is a mantra. The semi-factual: the show does take some creative license.

SIX spotlights the six wives of King Henry the 8th, giving each the space to tell her story. In short: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. If you already know the history, great. You'll have fun catching the nuances woven throughout the song lyrics. If you're not a history buff, also great. The show does its job of keeping the history accessible while peaking interest in these six queens of England turned princesses of pop.

But back to this sold-out tour. The cast includes, you guessed it, six performers: Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr.

Performances start out exceptional with the commanding Pérez and cheeky Berube, and yet somehow these queens manage to up the ante time and again with each subsequent showstopper. Faye leaves the audience transfixed and teary-eyed with her stirring ballad "Heart of Stone." Marie slays not just the vocals, but the sharp choreo and killer personality required of the banger "Get Down."

Next up, channeling Ariana Grande, Mayagoitia whips her ponytail and the audience into gleeful submission. She also tugs at heartstrings as we consider this young queen -- used, abused, and ultimately beheaded. Last up is surprise powerhouse Parra with "I Don't Need Your Love." She's surprising because her character, the survivor Catherine Parr, is the most quiet throughout the show. So when Parra unsheathes the full force of her voice and presence, it's a stunner.

Really, they're all stunning. There's no place for mediocrity to hide in SIX. These leading roles require genuine, unfiltered talent with exceptional vocal range and control. This touring cast delivers on that and then some. And they do it all in sparkly robo-Tudor stagewear (costumes by Gabriella Slade) under a kaleidoscope of electric light (lighting by Tim Deiling) backed by a rock band of Ladies in Waiting (Lena Gabrielle, Sterlyn Termine, Liz Faure, and Caroline Moore).

If you see SIX in Milwaukee this week, arrive early to avoid lines and get settled. Doors open an hour before each performance. Learn more about the US Tour of SIX here.




First Stages Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This March Photo
First Stage's Young Company Presents Adaptation of LITTLE WOMEN This March
 First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott. 
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Raises $1,514,428 In Sustainability Campaign, Will Proceed With 23/24 Season
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announced this morning that it has reached the first benchmark in its ongoing Sustainability Campaign fundraising effort, achieving more than $1.5M in pledges for new and increased support for this and the next two fiscal years.  As a result, MCT will proceed with its 23/24 season, to be announced in late March or early April when the renewal period for season subscribers opens. 
LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukees First Stages Young Company This Month Photo
LITTLE WOMEN to be Presented by Milwaukee's First Stage's Young Company This Month
First Stage's Young Company will present LITTLE WOMEN, a modern-retelling of the classic novel by award-winning, contemporary playwright Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott.
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring Photo
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will close out its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza on April 18 – May 14, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. 

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATERReview: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
February 13, 2023

'The Heart Sellers' is a commentary on immigration, yes, but most of all it celebrates the joy and fulfillment that comes with good friends.
Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTERReview: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER
February 9, 2023

The tour of HAIRSPRAY is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee’s Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that’s just what this Wisconsin winter needs. 
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREReview: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
February 6, 2023

The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Review: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First StageReview: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First Stage
January 23, 2023

Many show highlights come from props and staging choices. From a field of orange flowers dancing around Carmela to conversations with her fuzzy dandelion to a flurry of bubbles representing hundreds wishes, these moments of stage magic are just that: magical.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP
January 17, 2023

Love and laughter are just what a Wisconsin winter needs, and just what the Milwaukee Rep is serving. They have something insanely special with this updated adaptation of a Shakespearean rom-com classic. For me, this is a Rep season favorite that will be tough to top. 
share