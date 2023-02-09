Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER

Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER

Just try to wipe the smile off your face

Feb. 09, 2023  

The tour of Hairspray is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee's Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that's just what this Wisconsin winter needs.

Directed by Matt Lenz, Hairspray tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a 16 year-old in 1960s Baltimore with dreams as big as her hair. Dream number one is to be a dancing superstar on local TV's Corny Collins Show. Dream number two is to fight racial segregation and change the world. She does it all with the support of loving parents, devoted friends, a new flame, and the utmost positivity and spunk.

Playing Tracy Turnblad is Niki Metcalfe, who has dreamed of playing the role since she first saw the original Broadway production. Metcalfe's dream-come-true is a dream for audiences too. She's fantastic and funny, sweet-voiced and sure-footed, nailing every note and dance move with total confidence and pizazz.

At Tracy's side are her mother Edna (Andrew Levitt), father Wilbur (Ralph Prentice Daniel), and best friend Penny (Emery Henderson). Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will know Levitt as drag queen Nina West, and Levitt brings all that dynamite drag energy to the part of Edna Turnblad. From frumpy house mother to fabulously befeathered, Levitt channels a cross between Lucille Ball and Miss Piggy to spectacular, side-splitting effect. He stole both the show and my heart.

Levitt is paired up with Prentice Daniel, whose cornball energy quickly charms. The two are totally endearing together. Their Act Two duet, "You're Timeless To Me," is so stinking cute, it easily earns it's mini encore. As Tracy's best pal Penny, Henderson brings adorable, dorky energy, and also delivers wow-worthy vocals when the song necessitates.

Tracy's new friends are the ones she meets in detention, Seaweed J. Stubbs (Charlie Bryant III) and his sister Little Inez (Joi D. McCoy). Seaweed takes Tracy and her cohorts to the black side of town, where his mother owns a record shop. Here Tracy meets Motormouth Maybelle (Sandie Lee), Seaweed's mom and the host of the once-a-month "Negro Day" on the Corny Collins Show. Lee brought down the house with the gospel-style "I Know Where I've Been," Hairspray's most-poignant soul song. Her powerhouse of a voice rings rich, warm, and beautifully clear, at once commanding and captivating.

The show's villains are Amber and Velma Von Tussle, a scheming mother-daughter duo. The glamorous, leggy Velma (Addison Garner) is the producer of the Corny Collins Show, intent on keeping her bratty blonde daughter, Amber (Ryahn Evers), in the spotlight. Evers is spot-on and squeaky in the best way. Garner brings not only the poise and biting delivery of a femme fatale alongside terrific vocals, she even spins batons with total ease (with both hands!). She's a standout for sure.

Other standouts are the three Dynamites (Sydney Archibald, Melanie Puente Ervin, and Jade Turner), a Supremes-inspired girl group that earned boisterous applause at the end of the Act One favorite "Welcome to the '60s." And let's not forget crooner and love interest Link Larkin (Nick Cortazzo). Cortazzo is plenty swoon worthy with a lovely voice to boot, but the best thing might just be his easy chemistry with Metcalfe's Tracy.

Framing all this fantastic talent is scenic design by David Rockwell, lighting by Paul Miller, costume design by William Ivey Long, and wigs and hair design by Paul Huntley and Bernie Ardia. Choreography by Robbie Roy is impressive and eye-popping throughout. Put it all together and you get an electric, rainbow-magic confection of theatrical escapism that will have you shakin' and shimmyin' with all of your might.

Catch Hairspray at Milwaukee's Marcus Center through February 12th, 2023.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel




Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers, running February 7 – March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE Photo
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Tickets For Disneys FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Marcus Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am.
Photos: First Look at First Stages THE HOBBIT at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE HOBBIT at Milwaukee Youth Arts Center
First Stage has released production photos for their latest production of THE HOBBIT, based on the book The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien and adapted for the stage by Greg Banks and directed by Artistic Director Jeff Frank. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREReview: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
February 6, 2023

The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Review: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First StageReview: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First Stage
January 23, 2023

Many show highlights come from props and staging choices. From a field of orange flowers dancing around Carmela to conversations with her fuzzy dandelion to a flurry of bubbles representing hundreds wishes, these moments of stage magic are just that: magical.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP
January 17, 2023

Love and laughter are just what a Wisconsin winter needs, and just what the Milwaukee Rep is serving. They have something insanely special with this updated adaptation of a Shakespearean rom-com classic. For me, this is a Rep season favorite that will be tough to top. 
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTERReview: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER
January 4, 2023

What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at MARCUS CENTER? There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Remains a Gift to be Treasured at the MILWAUKEE REP
December 5, 2022

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER? For almost 50 years, the Milwaukee Rep's A Christmas Carol has been a beloved holiday tradition in Milwaukee. Freshly adapted by Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements in 2016, the eye-popping spectacle delivers holiday magic and festive feelings to melt even the iciest of hearts. But there's a repetitive risk in tradition -- the inherent potential of sameness and boredom with doing the same thing year after year. Can a show, even one as impressive as A Christmas Carol, keep the flame alive?
share