Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Marcus PAC

Many peers around my age may remember the first time they saw Elf, the 2003 movie starring Will Ferrell. It was a fresh take on the Christmas cheer trope, introducing an overly enthusiastic and endearingly naïve (and exaggeratingly tall) human who was really convinced he was an elf, just like his 3-foot North Pole peers. His bubbly disposition disguised heavy layers of family abandonment, an identity crisis, and a very human desire: to be loved and to belong. Elf The Musical does a fantastic job at retelling this story in live performance. Elf The Musical dazzles with its visuals, literally. Like the movie, the costumes for the musical are heavily inspired by the elves in the Claymation holiday classic Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, which means bright pops of color in every direction the eye can meet, set in a snow globe backdrop. A visually interesting technique is used for the elves in the show, who wear “knee shoes” designed by Gregg Barnes, designed to wrap around the actor’s knees giving a drastic height difference effect, with built-in kneepads for comfort moving around the stage floor.

Speaking of heights, Jackson Reagin, who plays Buddy, really takes this character to new dimensions in his performance. Not only is he humorously tall compared to the elves, and most other humans in the show, embodying the physicality of Buddy, but Reagin also commits to the over-the-top, innocently childlike, overly enthusiastic character that endears himself to audiences all over. One of my favorite parts of the show occurred when Buddy first arrives in New York, assumed to be a holiday telegram actor, outfitted in a bright green elf suit. Asked to sing a song, Buddy begins, “I was an orphan…..! ta-da-da-da-daaaah!”, singing about a serious and sad topic with the brightness and warmth of the sun. Another favorite part struck a Milwaukee-specific chord. Santa, who conveniently uses an iPad for his “naughty or nice” list, makes a shout-out to a new Twitter follower, who just so happens to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, making for a nice wink and a nod to the famous and beloved Milwaukee Bucks player.

Elf The Musical promises many smiles, and then delivers them tenfold. The Musical made its Milwaukee run at Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center through December 1, 2024. For more information on the ELF The Musical tour, visit elfthemusicaltour.com.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

