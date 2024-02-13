Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Brings Historic Text to Modern Life

It was a Friday night when I picked up my friend, a fellow local legal aid lawyer, and drove over to the Milwaukee Rep to see a play whose plot I was largely unfamiliar with. She knew of the Pulitzer Prize Finalist show, but all I knew was the title. I figured the show might resonate with us in a particular way, given our professional backgrounds. What the Constitution Means to Me was written by playwright, screenwriter, and performer, Heidi Schreck. The next few hours at the theater would be full of laughs, heartbreak, and a profound telling of a woman’s story that unexpectedly, but beautifully, weaves in the direct impacts of her life by the text in our U.S. Constitution.

Directed by Laura Braza, What the Constitution Means to Me features Jessie Fisher as Heidi, who as a teenager traveled the United States competing in (and winning) various Constitutional debates hosted by the American Legion, earning her enough money to cover her college tuition. In the play, Heidi revisits her fifteen-year-old self during one of these competitions, toggling between her younger identity of endearingly over-exuberant competitor and her current perspective of an adult woman whose life, like many of ours, was shaped by experiences that our U.S. Supreme Court argues are considered, or not considered, in our Constitution. These decisions, ranging from a right to privacy, to the duty of our police force, have heavy and life-shaping consequences to Heidi and the three generations of women that came before her, as the audience is left to question whether the Constitution failed to protect her and her ancestors, and whether it fails to protect us.

Heidi is joined by Legionnaire/Danny (Will Mobley), who switches between the role of competition moderator and friend to current-aged Heidi, offering up an experience or two that, when juxtaposed with Heidi’s stories, offer an interesting insight into how traditional gender norms can have a damaging effect on men, women, and all. Also featured in the play are school-aged Debaters, played by Maria (Rose) Campbell, Hazel Dye, and May O’Day-Biddle, who rotate amongst one another for each show, participating in a mini-live debate which gives the audience an insight into how a small part of the competition, uninterrupted, might run. More than this, the debate scene provides intimate access into how the topic of the U.S. Constitution is understood by emerging adults, with all of its significance, flaws, protections, and exclusions (the play reminds us that it took the 19th Amendment to add "women" to the group of citizens given the right to vote). This persepctive is particularly relevant given our current election cycle.

The story really takes center stage here, with a brilliantly minimalist set designed by Collete Pollard, featuring a simple stage with some chairs that look like they haven’t been replaced since the ‘70s, a table draping Civil War Era American flags in the “bunting” style (think half-circle pleated flags), and a simple wooden podium. Framing this scene is a backdrop of military relics, American flags, and photos of (assumed) decorated veterans, recalling childhood U.S. history books or a visit to a Veteran’s Museum.

Sitting in the Stiemke Studio blackbox, my friend and I were reminded of how live, local theater can take you outside of yourself for a trip through someone else’s story, only to return you right back to yourself with an expanded capacity to think, reflect, and perhaps, to love, to forgive, to persevere. An unexpected high point of the show was a voice recording of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (sound design by Victoria Deiorio). The audio clip captured her reflections on the lack of women representation on the highest court in our land—a court that has used its power to make decisions that tangibly affect our rights and protections (decisions oftentimes made after a heavily theoretical legal debate, and in at least one case, over men debating the meaning of the singular word “shall” that would have an effect on the protection of women against domestic violence—another poignant, funny only in its absurdity, and gut-punching clip the audience hears).

In her commentary, the late Justice remarks that when she was college-aged, women were rarely hired into judges’ chambers, “strictly forbidden” in some spaces, and largely not given access to the room where it happens. The excuse at the time was that women weren’t up to dealing with the “tough types” of people that these offices work with and represent. Her response to this is “…I was amazed. I said, have you seen the lawyers at legal aid who are representing these tough types? They’re all women.”

What the Constitution Means to Me runs until March 17, 2024, in Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Studio, after extending its run due to high ticket demand.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow