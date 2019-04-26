RING OF FIRE: The Music Of Johnny Cash Jas Extended Through June 9 At Milwaukee Rep

On the heels of a five week sold out run that broke the Stackner Cabaret box office record, Milwaukee Repertory Theater is pleased to announce Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash will extend an additional two weeks and now run through June 9, 2019. Tickets for the current run and the extension period are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street).

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel raves Ring of Fire "reignites the songs of Johnny Cash." Shepherd Express states "Ring of Fire reminds us that Cash wrote life's songbook that speaks to us all: love, loss, sorrow and resilience." While Showbiz Chicago exclaims "Ring of Fire is ablaze with amazing vocals, dazzling instrumentals and inspired storytelling. It's a show that should not and cannot be missed!" and Milwaukee Magazine advises you "Buy tickets before it sells out!"

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family. Back by popular demand from The Rep's sold-out run in 2013, Ring of Fire features more than two dozen classic hits - including "I Walk The Line," "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Ring of Fire" - performed by a multi-talented cast, painting a musical portrait of The Man in Black.

The cast features Alex Keiper (Assassins, Milwaukee Rep), James David Larson (Spamalot Nat'l Tour), Kent M. Lewis (Million Dollar Quartet, Paramount Theater), Corbin Mayer (Million Dollar Quartet), and Paul Wyatt (Sessions, Playwrghts Horizons).

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade and adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards Ring of Fire is directed and music directed by Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep musical director) with choreography by Stephanie Card (Hound of the Baskervilles, Hudson Stage Company), set design by Michelle Lilly (Liberace!, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Aimee Hanyzewski (I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Barry G. Funderburg (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), and stage managed by Richelle Harrington Calin (Guards at the Taj, Milwaukee Rep).

Ring of Fire is sponsored by Reinhart Law with Executive Producers John Halechko and Marc Colletti. The Rep is sponsored in part by The United Performing Arts Fund.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash runs through June 9, 2019 in the Stackner Cabaret. Tickets can be purchased online at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by phone at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office (108 E. Wells Street). Starting May 28 the performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. The Stackner will open 1 hour prior to show-time and will feature a full bar with a limited dessert and snack menu during the two week extension.





