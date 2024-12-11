Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First Stage is now presenting RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL this holiday season. Join Rudolph and friends as they come to life in an adventure that reminds us what makes you different can be what makes you special! Check out photos below!

Performances run through Dec. 29, 2024, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd Wehr Theater.

From the unforgettable music of Johnny Marks to thrilling encounters with the Bumble, from the lovable Island of Misfit Toys to the laughter sparked by Yukon Cornelius — this heartwarming production brings everyone’s favorite holiday characters to life. Gather your loved ones and make this season unforgettable by coming home for the holidays with First Stage!

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

David Flores and cast

Zach Thomas Woods, Tim Linn, and cast

J.T. Backes and cast

Gwen Madson and Penny Whitmore

Silvia Stoeger

Zach Thomas Woods, Silvia Stoeger, and Maryn Davis in

Bennett Schoonover

