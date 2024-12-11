Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts

Performances run through Dec. 29, 2024, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Todd  Wehr Theater. 

Dec. 11, 2024
First Stage is now presenting RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL this holiday season. Join Rudolph and friends as they come to life in an adventure that reminds us what makes you different can be what makes you special! Check out photos below!

From the unforgettable music of Johnny Marks to thrilling encounters with the Bumble, from the lovable Island of Misfit Toys to the laughter sparked by Yukon Cornelius — this heartwarming production brings everyone’s favorite holiday characters to life. Gather your loved ones and make this season unforgettable by coming home for the holidays with First Stage! 

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
David Flores and cast

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
Zach Thomas Woods, Tim Linn, and cast

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
J.T. Backes and cast

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
Gwen Madson and Penny Whitmore

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
Silvia Stoeger

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
Zach Thomas Woods, Silvia Stoeger, and Maryn Davis in

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL  at Marcus Performing Arts Image
Bennett Schoonover




