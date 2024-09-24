News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Milwaukee's Own Sarah Sokolovic Returns In THE MOORS This October

‘Homeland,' ‘Big Little Lies' actor returns to her hometown, joining a cast of Milwaukee favorites.

Sep. 24, 2024
Milwaukee's Own Sarah Sokolovic Returns In THE MOORS This October Image
Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) begins their 32nd season with THE MOORS by Jen Silverman.

Running October 20th - November 10th with preview performances on October 18th and 19th, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

A spooky comedy from the playwright of the smash hit WITCH. A young governess arrives at a remote manor after exchanging semi-romantic correspondence with one mysterious Mr. Branwell. But when the door opens, the only residents of the house seem to be Branwell's two sisters, a maid (or maybe two maids?) and a lovelorn mastiff. And no man to be found, or child to be cared for. An inspired, whimsical satire that both embraces and sends up the gothic musings of the Brontë sisters; perfect for the Halloween season.

Tickets are available at rtwmke.org 24 hours-a-day, by phone at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mon-Sat and 2 hours before performances. Full list of performance dates, times and special shows below.




