Milwaukee's First Stage to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME

First Stage will fuel the imaginations of audiences young and old with their next 2019/20 mainstage production, A WRINKLE IN TIME, based on the bestselling book by author Madeleine L'Engle, adapted for the stage by John Glore and directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank. The play explores the adventures of female protagonist Meg Murry with her brother Charles Wallace and their new friend Calvin O'Keefe. On a dark and stormy night, a mysterious stranger arrives at Meg Murry's home and she embarks on a wild, empowering journey of self-discovery. Joining forces with Charles, Calvin, Mrs. Whatsit, and many more, they travel through space and time to battle the forces of evil so Meg can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. This fantastical adventure of a lifetime will propel the imaginations of First Stage audiences and help them discover what a tesseract is. Sponsored by Enerpac Tool Group.

A WRINKLE IN TIME runs January 24 - February 23, 2020 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 17+.

"One of my all-time favorite novels, I'm excited to direct A WRINKLE IN TIME," commented Artistic Director Jeff Frank. "Madeline L'Engle was among the first author's to look at the deep, delicate issues confronting young people - loss, social conformity and love. The novel accomplishes all of this while sharing a grand adventure through space and time in a battle of good versus evil. Ultimately, the story celebrates the power of love, for one another as well as for oneself, as a tremendous force against the evil in our world - and that's a story we all need to be reminded of."

Jeff added: "The adaptation by John Glore is boldly theatrical, calling for an ensemble of highly-skilled actors to craft fantastical world of Madeline L'Engle as Meg, Calvin and Charles Wallace journey through time and space to save our world."

Madeleine L'Engle, "revolutionized serious young adult fiction with her clever mash-up of big ideas, science fantasy and adventure - and a geeky girl action hero way ahead of her time. Since its 1962 publication, Wrinkle has sold more than ten million copies and been turned into a graphic novel, an opera and two films. . . . The book also kicked open the door for other bright young heroines and the amazingly lucrative franchises they appear in, from whip-smart Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter books to lethal Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games," wrote Natalie Escobar in Smithsonian Magazine.

ADULT ACTORS

Parker Gasper Muñoz (Father/Mrs. Which/Camazotz Man/Ensemble) is making his first professional production debut after graduating with a BFA in Acting from UW-Milwaukee this past spring. His recent credits include: THE TEMPEST, OR, 9 to 5, ANON(YMOUS) and TRANSLATIONS.

Matt Daniels (Mrs. Whatsit/Man with Red Eyes/Ensemble/Movement Coach) is thrilled to reprise these roles in A WRINKLE IN TIME. He is a frequent collaborator and Artistic Associate at First Stage, as an actor (BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN, THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, ELLA ENCHANTED, SHREK THE MUSICAL and A MIDNIGHT CRY, among others), director and movement director (ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!", Roald Dahl's JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, THE SNOW, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL, among others) and Director of the Young Company, where he teaches and directs (THE MIRACLE WORKER, HENRY V, ANIMAL FARM, TXT U L8R, among others). Matt's other acting credits include appearances at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Renaissance Theaterworks, In Tandem Theatre and Milwaukee Shakespeare, as well as Forward Theater, Kentucky Repertory Theatre, Lake Geneva Theater Company, several regional Shakespeare Festivals and on many independent stages in New York. In addition to First Stage, his directing work has been seen at Door Shakespeare, MCT's New Play Development series, Sunset Playhouse and in New York with his company Tyrannosaurus rep. When at home, he enjoys making music with Il Bazzone's Jumping Flea Circus. Matt is a graduate of the Juilliard School Drama Division. www.MattDanielsOnline.com.

Elyse Edelman (Mother/Mrs. Who/Camazotz Woman/Aunt Beast/Ensemble) has had a long relationship with First Stage including as Lead Teacher, Summer Academy Headmaster and Company Class Director, in addition to acting. Wisconsin theater credits as an actor include multiple productions with Door Shakespeare, Renaissance Theaterworks, Forward Theater Company, American Players Theatre, In Tandem Theatre and Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Most recently she shared 26 roles with Marti Gobel in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of FIRES IN THE MIRROR: CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN AND OTHER IDENTITIES directed by C. Michael Wright and Marcella Kearns. Some other regional theater credits as an actor include The Guthrie, Park Square Theatre, People's Centre Theatre (Minneapolis/St. Paul), Utah Shakespeare Festival (Cedar City), Chicago Children's Theatre, The Accidents (Chicago) and Riverside Theatre in the Park (Iowa City). She is also a teaching artist and develops curriculum for many professional theaters in the state. Elyse is a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor's Training Program. www.elyseedelman.com.

Simon Earle (Understudy for Mr. Daniels and Mr. Muñoz) makes his debut at First Stage with this production. He recently performed in the 2019 Br!nk New Play Festival at Renaissance Theaterworks. Previous credits include: MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY (Wallace Ainsley) at Forte Theatre Company; ROMEO AND JULIET (Tybalt, Paris, Ensemble) with the Summit Players; IN THE NEXT ROOM (Dr. Givings) and RED VELVET (Charles Kean) at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; HEATHERS (Jason Dean) and INTO THE WOODS (Jack) at Sunset Playhouse, among many others.

Caroline Fossum (Understudy for Ms. Edelman) returns to First Stage as an adult after growing up as part of First Stage and the Young Company where she was seen in such productions as STARGIRL, BIG: THE MUSICAL, OUR TOWN and TWELFTH NIGHT, to name a few. Caroline went on to study theater performance at Carthage College, where she graduated this past May. She recently made her adult professional Milwaukee debut as Katharine/Boy in HENRY V at Voices Found Rep.

YOUNG PERFORMER CASTS

Young Performer roles are double cast. Young Performers in the Time Cast include: Selma Rivera (from Milwaukee) as Meg; Liam Jeninga (from Delavan) as Calvin; Milo Elliott (from Milwaukee) as Charles Wallace; Emily Sauer (from Mequon) as Ensemble; Loralei Madson (from West Allis) as Ensemble; Grace Provan (from Delafield) as Ensemble; Maryanna Esten (from Cedarburg) as Ensemble; Aria Domena (from Oak Creek) as Ensemble; Jakobie Jackson (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Joshua Willenson (from Bayside) as Ensemble;Nikolai Morrow (from Delafield) as Ensemble and William Bai (from Mequon) as Ensemble.

Young Performers in the Space Cast include: Lily Miller (from Waukesha) as Meg; Nahjee Robinson (from Milwaukee) as Calvin; Abram Nelson (from Whitefish Bay) as Charles Wallace; Lilly Frank (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Charlotte Roselin (from Wauwatosa) as Ensemble; Marguerite Van Slyke (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Marcia Olson (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble; Zach Duckler (from Mequon) as Ensemble; Casey Westphal (from Waukesha) as Ensemble; Taigh Moran (from Whitefish Bay) as Ensemble and Cole Sison (from Milwaukee) as Ensemble.

The Artistic Staff for A WRINKLE IN TIME includes: Jeff Frank (Artistic Director/Director); Coltyn Giltner (Assistant Director); Matt Daniels, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Movement Coach); Martin McClendon, USAA, (Scenic Designer); Samantha Jones, USAA, (Costume Designer); Greg Hofman, USAA, (Lighting Designer); Joe Cerqua, USAA, (Sound Designer); Marissa Ashlyn, Member of Actors' Equity Association, (Stage Manager) and Aaron McEachran(Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets start at $15 - Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.





