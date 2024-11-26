Milwaukee Rep Partners with Community Advocates for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Families Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milwaukee Rep has revealed the recipients of the A Christmas Carol Families Program and A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program for 2024.



This year the A Christmas Carol Families Program, which raises funds for families in need during the holiday season through audience donations at every performance of A Christmas Carol will benefit families connected with Community Advocates whose mission is to provide individuals and families with advocacy and services to meet their basic needs so they may live in dignity. Community Advocates serves 50,000 people annually in the areas of housing stabilization, eviction prevention, energy assistance, domestic violence, substance misuse, disability advocacy, and youth and family strengthening. Community Advocates welcomes walk-in clients five days a week at their main service location, 728 N. James Lovell St.



“On behalf of Community Advocates and the families we serve, I would like to thank the Milwaukee Rep and its audience members for their generosity,” said Andi Elliott, Community Advocates CEO. “This time of year can be especially challenging for families who can’t afford basic necessities, not to mention holiday gifts. The extra support from Milwaukee Rep will lift our families’ spirits well beyond the holidays. Milwaukee Rep’s A Christmas Carol programs speak to the values of the organization’s leaders, staff, performers, and supporters, as well as its role as an anchor in the Milwaukee community.”



In years past, Milwaukee Rep has raised over $40,000 annually toward these efforts benefiting such organizations as United Community Center, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Safe & Sound, Running Rebels, COA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, La Causa, Journey House, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Next Door Foundation and more. The dollars raised go towards purchasing gifts for the families identified by the partner organization. Milwaukee Rep staff purchase, wrap, and deliver the gifts with the help of other organizations including Associated Bank, MGIC and Baird.

“Our A Christmas Carol Families Program has become as much a tradition as the show itself,” stated Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. “Over the years, Rep staff has volunteered thousands of hours, and our audiences have proven to be amazingly generous to ensure that families in need are not forgotten this holiday season. We are thrilled to be able to continue the theme of hope displayed in A Christmas Carol by raising funds to support local families and the exceptional work of our partner Community Advocates.”

The A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program provides over 1,200 free tickets to low-income and underserved families, youth and seniors so they can experience the magic of live theater. Since its inception in 1993 the A Christmas Carol Community Tickets Program continues to make an impact. This year’s participating organizations include:

AFS Exchange Students, America's Black Holocaust Museum, Art Start, Bay View Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Coalition on Lead Emergency, Community Advocates, Electra Quinney Institute for American Indian Education, Emerging Leaders, Extension Waukesha County, Feast of Crispian, Filipino American Association of Wisconsin, First Stage, Great Lakes Adult, Greater Praise Church, HIR Wellness Institute, Independence First, Journey House, Latino Arts, Inc., Milwaukee Jewish Federation, Milwaukee Public Schools, Near West Side Partners, Neu-Life Community Development, Pink Umbrella Theater Company, Project Kindred, Safe & Sound, Sirona Recovery, Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, TBEY Arts Center, Inc., Teen Challenge, Teen Council, The Women’s Center, TransCenter for Youth, and USO Wisconsin.

Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol returns for the 49th Anniversary, November 26 - December 24, 2024, in the historic Pabst Theater. Adapted and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Comments