Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Expands Staff Adding Two New Positions

This September, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre added two new, permanent staff positions to the organization in preparation for the 2021-2022 in-person season.

Nicole Acosta joins MCT as Director of Marketing. Nicole, born and raised in Milwaukee, WI, is a first-generation multi-disciplinary Mexican artist and marketing professional committed to exploring identity, experience, and storytelling. Nicole has spent the last three years as the Marketing Manager for Ex Fabula, a local storytelling organization that works to center the stories of all tellers. Nicole holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing Management from Alverno College and is a proud graduate of the Milwaukee High School of The Arts, and prior to her transfer to Alverno, spent years at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and Milwaukee Area Technical College studying photography. Nicole is a member of visual art collective LUNA (Latinas Unidas eN Las Artes), and Heard Space, a multi-media performance art collective - both based in Milwaukee. Her HOOPS Portrait Project is being nationally recognized and her current focus.

"Nicole brings lifelong Milwaukee experience and a talent for storytelling," said Amy Salat, Managing Director. "We are excited to strengthen our relationship with audiences and the larger Milwaukee community with a larger support staff focused on communication and connection."

In addition, MCT has hired Josie Trettin to fill the new role of Data and Communications Assistant. This position will support the Marketing and Development departments. Josie is a recent graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University's BFA Theatre Management Program. Following graduation, she spent a year with Milwaukee Repertory Theater as their Producing Resident. Hailing from Milwaukee, Josie is grateful to return home. She grew up working both administratively and artistically for First Stage Children's Theater and Milwaukee Rep. Beyond Milwaukee, she has performed at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens Theater, and The Kennedy Center. Josie hopes to create theatre that supports, enriches, and reflects the communities in which she works. Her life's ambition is to write a Dolly Parton jukebox musical and get it right.

"Given Nicole and Josie's strong commitments to broadening access to the performing arts, they're both natural fits for an MCT working quickly and diligently to create a space where all Milwaukeeans feel at home. I'm grateful they've chosen to share their considerable talents with MCT and I'm thrilled that our small but mighty staff team gets a little bit less small and a whole lot more mighty through their inclusion," said Artistic Director Brent Hazelton.

For more information, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org.