Marquette Theatre To Present World Premiere Of IN THE CITIES OF REFUGE

Marquette Theatre will premiere “In the Cities of Refuge,” Friday, Oct. 4, to Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre, 525 N. 13th St.

“In the Cities of Refuge,” a play the company commissioned from New York-based playwright Frank Winter, follows the residents and staff of a small-town homeless shelter as they find themselves caught in the center of a great tempest gathering strength and speed. A storm borne of paranoia, anger and resentment becomes a crucible upon which their loyalties, their beliefs and their commitments will be tested—and not all of them will survive.

This production comes mature content and language warning.

This show will run:

Oct. 4-5 and Oct. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6, 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

