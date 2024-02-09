Marcus Performing Arts Center to Present Residency with Dance Theatre of Harlem

The Marcus Performing Arts Center is presenting a multi-day residency with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. Born at the height of the civil rights movement, the Dance Theatre of Harlem conveys a message of empowerment for all through the arts. The company’s forward-thinking repertoire includes treasured classics, neoclassical works, and innovative contemporary works, using the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture.



The engagement will feature artists from the Dance Theatre of Harlem leading educational workshops, a student matinee performance for over 2,000 area youth, and a public performance with a post-show talkback.



Dance Theatre of Harlem’s performance and related engagements are part of the Culture Collective, which is designed to celebrate and elevate the contributions of artists of color across a spectrum of artistic disciplines, and aligns with MPAC's commitment to Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) in the performing arts.



This performance is also the first show on the 2023/24 MPAC Presents Dance Series. Additional artists on the series include Hubbard Street Dance and MOMIX. MPAC Presents Dance subscriptions are on sale through February 14.



“The Dance Theatre of Harlem has such a significant historical importance in the world of ballet, and we are honored to present this groundbreaking company as part of our Culture Collective and 2023/24 season,” said MPAC President & CEO Kevin Giglinto. “This residency underscores our dedication to amplifying all voices and celebrating the diverse cultures that shape our world.”



The Dance Theatre of Harlem residency schedule is as follows:



Monday, February 12

A pre-professional masterclass and an intermediate workshop for youth will be held in the afternoon with partner organizations Milwaukee Ballet, TBEY Arts Center, and LocoMotion Dance Company. The intermediate youth workshop will be taught by Robert Garland, Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem.



Wednesday, February 14

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Dance Theatre of Harlem Student Matinee Performance for 2,000+ Milwaukee area youth

Geared for young audiences, company members will provide a brief introduction, a demonstration of ballet, and excerpts from the Dance Theatre of Harlem repertoire. This presentation on the art and science of dance will show how all the elements come together to create the magic of performance.



The Student Matinee performance is SOLD OUT.



6:00 p.m. – Family Nights Reception in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Family Nights is an interactive experience designed to create lasting memories through special family-bonding activities that provide deeper connections to the performances on stage. MPAC partners with community organizations to provide tickets, meals, transportation, and family-oriented educational activities with the selected performance.



This program is not open to the public. Family Nights is generally supported by Bader Philanthropies, PNC, Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors Youth Foundation, and Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program.



7:30 p.m. – Dance Theatre of Harlem Public Performance. A post-show Q&A with the artists will follow the performance.

The program features Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet, Pas de Dix (a Balanchine® Ballet), Return, and Take Me With You, a new premiere.

How to Purchase Tickets



Tickets for the public performance of Dance Theatre of Harlem are on sale now and start at just $47.00. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

