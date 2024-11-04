Marcus Center Announces New VP of Venue Operations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced the appointment of Graeme Bice as the new Vice President of Venue Operations. Graeme brings more than 14 years of leadership experience in venue management with prominent performing arts organizations, most recently as the Vice President of Venue Operations at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Graeme as the new VP of Venue Operations,” said Kevin Giglinto, President & CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. “Graeme brings extensive experience in venue management, patron services, capital projects, and safety and security, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact he’ll have on the organization.”

A leader in the arts industry, Graeme has provided strategic planning and leadership in organizational operations, established community-based relationships with key stakeholders, and worked to maximize revenue through operational efficiencies. He also has substantial experience in managing capital improvement projects to update systems and enhance building facilities.

“The Marcus Performing Arts Center is renowned as a gathering place for community and for advancing arts in the City of Milwaukee,” stated Graeme Bice, MPAC Vice President of Venue Operations. “MPAC’s history and continued effort to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the community made the decision to join the team here an easy one. I am excited to work and live in such a great place.”

As the Vice President of Venue Operations, Graeme will lead all aspects of MPAC’s multi-venue operations, including stage production, front of house, concessions, security, parking, housekeeping, and building engineering. He will also play a key role in ensuring that MPAC remains a state-of-the-art facility by overseeing capital improvements and driving innovative initiatives that enhance the experience for all our guests and partners, continuing to define MPAC as a community destination for all.

