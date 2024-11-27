MISERY & More Set for Peninsula Players Theatre 90th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peninsula Players Theatre has revealed its 90th season, performing June 17 through October 19, 2025. “The 2025 lineup of shows is sure to provide audiences with big laughs, intense thrills, soaring music and even a few tears as we come together to share a variety of great stories and celebrate the rich legacy of Peninsula Players Theatre,” said Artistic Director Linda Fortunato.



Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin’s scenic shores, Peninsula Players Theatre’s award-winning artistic company has enthralled generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion. Since 1935, the theater has presented hundreds of classic dramas, comedies, musicals, world premières and pre-Broadway tryouts. The theater’s upcoming five-show season includes a delightful comedy, a suspenseful thriller, a soul-stirring musical, a tender and witty love story, and a beautiful homage to friendships. “We look forward to sharing these dynamic, thought-provoking and entertaining works,” Fortunato said.

“Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon (June 17– July 6)

“Barefoot in the Park” features carefree Corie and pragmatic Paul, newlyweds who are hilariously navigating life in their first quirky apartment. While Paul fusses over the lack of heat and a hole in the skylight, Corie longs to run barefoot in the park. Toss in an anxious mother-in-law and an eccentric neighbor, and comedy abounds! Simon’s trademark wit and humor shine in this warm-hearted comedy where we see what people will do when taken out of their comfort zones. Simon is one of the most prolific playwrights in American Theater history. In 1966, “Barefoot in the Park” was one of four successful productions Simon had running simultaneously on Broadway.



“Misery” by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King (July 9 – July 27).

“Misery” features famous novelist Paul Sheldon who, after a car accident, wakes up in the home of his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes. Discovering that Paul has killed her favorite character (Misery Chastain), Annie tries to coax him into writing a new novel to bring her back. Concerned he may be more prisoner than patient, Paul writes as if his life depends on it - and perhaps it does. This spellbinding thriller was also adapted for the screen by Goldman. His other works include “Marathon Man,” “The Princess Bride,” “All the President’s Men” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

“Little Women: The Musical” (July 30 – August 17) with music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and book by Allan Knee.

Adapted from Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, “Little Women” is a delightful musical with soaring melodies and rich emotions. The story of the March sisters is told through the eyes of Jo, the aspiring writer, who entertains and uplifts the family with melodramatic stories of heroes and peril. Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy care for one another while finding their own voices and charting their own paths in this timeless story of loves, losses, discoveries and hope. This soul-stirring musical celebrates the pursuit of who we are meant to be.



“Ken Ludgwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” (August 20 – August 31) is an amusing and heartwarming love story of the real-life courtship of Ludwig’s parents

Shy and steady, Jack is a military doctor stationed far from home. Nudged by his matchmaking parents, Jack strikes up a correspondence with outgoing Louise, an aspiring singer and dancer living in Manhattan. The unlikely pair quickly take to each other, and through their witty and deeply personal letters, their connection blossoms, transcending the distance between them. Ludwig is the award-winning playwright of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” “Lend Me A Tenor,” “The Game’s Afoot” and “A Fox on the Fairway.”

“Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling (September 3 – October 19).

This beloved and moving comedy is drawn from Harling’s family experiences and inspired the all-star film. “Steel Magnolias” chronicles the lives and friendships of six marvelously different women who support each other through triumphs and tragedies. They congregate every Saturday at Truvy’s beauty shop to ponder the mysteries of life and death, husbands and children - and hair and nails! Through their witty banter and plenty of ribbing, the women form bonds as strong as steel while maintaining their grace, poise, humor and dignity.



Additional information on the 2025 season, creative teams, and casts will be announced on the theater’s website in the coming months. Season ticket information will be available in the new year, and individual ticket sales will begin on March 1, 2025. Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office on weekdays at (920) 868-3287.

Comments