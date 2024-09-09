MARY POPPINS Featuring 96% ASL Performance to be Presented at The Sheboygan Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sheboygan Theater Company will launch its 91st season with Mary Poppins, directed by Zachariah Stearn, with musical direction from Ann Berchem, and choreography by Melanie Wright. The show opens September 27th at the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus and features 40 cast members and numerous backstage volunteers.

"We're thrilled to be opening our 91st season with the magical Mary Poppins. This beloved story perfectly captures the wonder and joy that live theatre brings to our community," said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts. "As we Raise the Curtain on another year, we can't wait to share this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure with Sheboygan audiences of all ages - and for the first time with the hearing impaired!"

Mary Poppins is a story virtually everyone knows but STC will tell it in a fresh and inclusive way. In this groundbreaking production, 96% of the performance will feature the 40-member cast using American Sign Language (ASL) while simultaneously singing and dancing, creating a unique and immersive experience for both Deaf and hearing audiences.

When a mysterious woman named Mary Poppins appears on the doorstep, a family finds that she's the answer to their prayers, but in the most peculiar way. Through a blend of spoken dialogue, song, dance, and ASL, STC's Mary Poppins will take the Banks children on many magical and memorable adventures, bringing the beloved classic to life in a visually stunning and inclusive manner.

Stearn has worked professionally in theatre for 15 years as a director, actor, educator, and all-around arts enthusiast. He recently made his directorial debut with STC on "Into the Woods." He also directed STC's Studio Players "4th of July Musical Revue." Some of his other directing credits include: "Singin' in the Rain," "Noises Off," "The Play That Goes Wrong," "SpongeBob the Musical," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Wizard of Oz," and many others.

"Not only are we rising to the technical challenges of Mary Poppins, this entire production will be infused with American Sign Language. From the choreography to the dialogue, we will make theatre more inclusive and accessible right here in Sheboygan," Stearn said. "By presenting this timeless classic in a way that is respectful to the language and the Deaf culture, and not just because we think it looks 'pretty' we are truly in the spirit of Mary Poppins herself, bringing the magic and opening a world of possibilities to our audiences, in both the hearing and Deaf communities."

The production will run from September 27th through October 5, 2024. Tickets for the show as well as season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available by calling the Community Recreation Department at 920-459-3773 or stopping by the SASD Rec Department on Stahl road.

