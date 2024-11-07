LILLY AND THE PIRATES Comes to Amplify Fall Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Stage's first ever Amplify Fall Festival will open with a reading of "Lilly and the Pirates," a new musical by Broadway playwright and Pulitzer Prize-Finalist Will Eno (The Realistic Joneses), John Maclay (Goosebumps: The Musical), and Brett Ryback (Passing Through), based on a book by Phyllis Root. The reading is directed by Christian Barillas (Modern Family) and will be presented November 8 at 7pm at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (MYAC).

The five-actor musical tells the story of a ten-year-old worrywart whose love of books helps her overcome her greatest fears, team up with a band of treasure-hungry pirates, and rescue her parents from a remote island.

First Stage's Amplify Fall Festival invites artists and audiences from all different backgrounds to share with our community in the creation of new work, fostering a place of creation where all voices are heard and the work developed is an authentic reflection of our community. Following each reading, there will be a talkback where audience members are encouraged to engage in dialogue with the playwrights, helping shape the development of potential future productions at First Stage.

This year's festival will also include readings of "The Pigeon and Pals Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!" by Mo Willems, Deborah Wicks LaPuma, and Adam Tobin on November 9 at 2pm; and "Courage House," with music & book by Sheridan Stevens, lyrics & book by Michael Liebhauser, based on a concept by Elyse Edelman on November 15 at 8pm.

Amplify Fall Festival Readings are Pay What You Choose ($10 suggested donation). Reserve your tickets by calling our box office at (414) 267-2961 or get your tickets at the door. All readings will take place at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center (MYAC).

Comments