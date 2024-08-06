HEROES Comes to the Rogue Theater Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rogue Theater will present Heroes, a witty and whimsical comedy by Gérald Sibleyras and adapted by Tom Stoppard. Heroes is set in August 1959 in a home somewhere in France for retired military men. Passing time on the terrace of the veteran’s hospital, three not-quite-dead friends plot their great escape.

The World War I veterans, Henri, Philippe, and Gustave are played by veteran actors Richard Carlson, Kent Moraga, and Ross Dippel. Their wits may not be fully intact, their bodies not fully cooperating, but even in their autumn years they retain a zeal for life and a never-say-die spirit that just may get them past the front gates – and beyond.

To honor all veterans, opening night, August 15th’s performance will be free to all veterans and active military.

The production is directed by Stuart Champeau, and will be performed August 15-18, 22-25, at the DC Arts Center, 917 N. 14th Ave. Sturgeon Bay. Thursday, Friday, Saturday shows at 7:30. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at roguetheater.org or by calling 920-818-0816.





