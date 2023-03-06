Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring

God of CarnageÂ is an explosive comedy that is all fun and games â€“ until the grown-ups get hurt.

Mar. 06, 2023 Â 
GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will close out its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza on April 18 - May 14, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage is an explosive comedy that is all fun and games - until the grown-ups get hurt. When two sets of parents politely meet over coffee and cake to settle a schoolyard spat between their sons, the gloves come off as neighborly decorum disintegrates into laugh-out-loud, no-holds barred mayhem. This "first class" (The New York Times) and "scabrously funny" (USA Today) send-up of middle-class manners gives a brutally entertaining look at what happens when the little things end up pushing us over the edge.

God of Carnage cast features Heidi Armbruster as Veronica who was last seen at Milwaukee Rep this season in the world premiere of Wife of a Salesman. She's joined by Makha Mthembu (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Theatre Squared) as Annette, Adam Poss (Murder on the Orient Express, Milwaukee Rep) as Michael, and Elan Zafir (Junk, Arena Stage) as Alan.

God of Carnage is directed by Ryan Quinn (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep) with set designer Mariana Sanchez (Skeleton Crew, Baltimore Center Stage), costume designer Nicolas Hartman (2 Pianos 4 Hands, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Heather Gilbert (Andy Warhol in Iran, Northlight Theatre), sound designer Eric Backus (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Jonathan Hetler and stage managed by Kimberly Carolus.

God of Carnage runs April 18 - May 14, 2023 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.




Photos: First Look at First Stages THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES Photo
Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animatedÂ NickelodeonÂ series byÂ Stephen Hillenberg, with book byÂ Kyle Jarrow,Â runs at First Stage through April 2, 2023,Â at the Marcus Centerâ€™s Todd Wehr Theater.Â Check out photos here!
Renaissance Theaterworks Cleans-Up With TIDY, Beginning March 24 Photo
Renaissance Theaterworks Cleans-Up With TIDY, Beginning March 24
Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) concludes their 30th season with TIDY by Kristin Idaszak, March 24 - April 16, 2023 (Opening Night, March 25 8pm), at the Theater at 255 S. Water St. in Milwaukee's Harbor District. The play will be directed by RTW veteran, Elizabeth Margolius and features audience favorite, Cassandra Bissell in TIDY's singular role.
Governor Evers Declares World Premiere Wisconsin Day Photo
Governor Evers Declares World Premiere Wisconsin Day
World Premiere Wisconsin is an inaugural statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals from March 1 - June 30, 2023, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Extends Deadline For Sustainability Campaign Challenge Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Extends Deadline For Sustainability Campaign Challenge
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre announces a $150,000 challenge match as part of its ongoing Sustainability Campaign launched earlier this month to provide the financial foundation necessary to avoid closure.Â  In doing so, MCT will restructure organizationally to continue its five-decade leadership of developing Milwaukee and Wisconsin's professional artists and continue to reflect its community through meaningful and excellent live theater productions.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCESPhotos: First Look at First Stage's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
March 5, 2023

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES, based on the iconic animatedÂ NickelodeonÂ series byÂ Stephen Hillenberg, with book byÂ Kyle Jarrow,Â runs at First Stage through April 2, 2023,Â at the Marcus Centerâ€™s Todd Wehr Theater.Â Check out photos here!
Renaissance Theaterworks Cleans-Up With TIDY, Beginning March 24Renaissance Theaterworks Cleans-Up With TIDY, Beginning March 24
March 2, 2023

Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) concludes their 30th season with TIDY by Kristin Idaszak, March 24 - April 16, 2023 (Opening Night, March 25 8pm), at the Theater at 255 S. Water St. in Milwaukee's Harbor District. The play will be directed by RTW veteran, Elizabeth Margolius and features audience favorite, Cassandra Bissell in TIDY's singular role.
Governor Evers Declares World Premiere Wisconsin DayGovernor Evers Declares World Premiere Wisconsin Day
March 1, 2023

World Premiere Wisconsin is an inaugural statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals from March 1 - June 30, 2023, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Extends Deadline For Sustainability Campaign ChallengeMilwaukee Chamber Theatre Extends Deadline For Sustainability Campaign Challenge
February 28, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre announces a $150,000 challenge match as part of its ongoing Sustainability Campaign launched earlier this month to provide the financial foundation necessary to avoid closure.Â  In doing so, MCT will restructure organizationally to continue its five-decade leadership of developing Milwaukee and Wisconsin's professional artists and continue to reflect its community through meaningful and excellent live theater productions.Â 
THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY: A WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE Come To Milwaukee Rep, March 24- May 28THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY: A WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE Come To Milwaukee Rep, March 24- May 28
February 28, 2023

Milwaukee RepÂ willÂ present the world premiere of The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Whitney Houston Tribute March 24 â€“ May 28, 2023, in the Stackner Cabaret.
share