GOD OF CARNAGE to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Spring

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will close out its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza on April 18 - May 14, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage is an explosive comedy that is all fun and games - until the grown-ups get hurt. When two sets of parents politely meet over coffee and cake to settle a schoolyard spat between their sons, the gloves come off as neighborly decorum disintegrates into laugh-out-loud, no-holds barred mayhem. This "first class" (The New York Times) and "scabrously funny" (USA Today) send-up of middle-class manners gives a brutally entertaining look at what happens when the little things end up pushing us over the edge.

God of Carnage cast features Heidi Armbruster as Veronica who was last seen at Milwaukee Rep this season in the world premiere of Wife of a Salesman. She's joined by Makha Mthembu (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Theatre Squared) as Annette, Adam Poss (Murder on the Orient Express, Milwaukee Rep) as Michael, and Elan Zafir (Junk, Arena Stage) as Alan.

God of Carnage is directed by Ryan Quinn (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep) with set designer Mariana Sanchez (Skeleton Crew, Baltimore Center Stage), costume designer Nicolas Hartman (2 Pianos 4 Hands, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Heather Gilbert (Andy Warhol in Iran, Northlight Theatre), sound designer Eric Backus (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), casting by Jonathan Hetler and stage managed by Kimberly Carolus.

God of Carnage runs April 18 - May 14, 2023 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.