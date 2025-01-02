First Stage Hosts World Premiere of EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First Stage will invite audiences to the world premiere of EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT. In this new production, Emily discovers she has extraordinary powers—but will they be enough to protect her loved ones from the formidable Queen of the Night? Don't miss this epic superhero adventure that is sure to inspire and captivate audiences of all ages

EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT runs Jan. 31 through Feb. 16, 2025, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Todd Wehr Theater. Tickets are available now on FirstStage.org.

Developed through First Stage's Amplify Reading Series, this groundbreaking new musical emerged from the TYA (Theater for Young Audiences) BIPOC Superhero Project led by Jose Casas and designed to connect playwrights of color with professional TYA companies nationwide.

“Inspired by the world of anime and graphic novels, playwright and composer Marcus Yi has crafted an epic musical adventure unlike anything we've ever done before,” said Jeff Frank, First Stage Artistic Director. “Our Amplify Fall Festival shapes the development of potential future productions at First Stage. EMILY SONG AND THE QUEEN OF THE NIGHT promises to captivate audiences by delivering a story that transcends traditional expectations of musical theater, seamlessly blending innovation, imagination and representation.”

Emily Song had always known that she was meant to sing. However, her father banned music from their lives for as long as she can remember. But that doesn't stop Emily from secretly taking singing lessons online or joining the school glee club. On her 12th birthday, Emily's powers manifest, and she discovers she is a music mage—a sorcerer who can cast magical spells through music. When the Queen of the Night kidnaps her father and Best Friend, Emily must figure out how to harness her newly discovered talent to save her loved ones—and New York City— from total destruction.

Grab your cape, and be the first to see this brand-new musical!

The show runs approximately 75 minutes, including a brief intermission. Recommended for families with young people ages 7-17 and theater lovers of all ages.

This production's Pay What You Choose Performance is on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., the Sensory Friendly Performance is on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m., and the Sign Language Interpreted Performance is on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Comments