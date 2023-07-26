First Stage 2023/24 Season Single Tickets On Sale in August

Single tickets for First Stage's 2023/24 season will go on sale Tuesday, August 1 at 9:00 a.m. Patrons may go online at firststage.org or call the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 to purchase single tickets. First Stage's 2023/24 season includes two world premieres, four musicals and an exciting create your own adventure play. The variety and scope of First Stage's 2023/24 season will offer something for everyone as well as give families and Milwaukee theatergoers the opportunity to experience the exceptional theater First Stage produces.

FIRST STAGE'S 2023/24 SEASON OF PLAYS includes:

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!

A story for all ages inspired by the Life of Donald "Quickie" Driver

By Gloria Bond Clunie

Co-Commissioned by First Stage and the Marcus Performing Arts Center

Sponsored by Associated Bank and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Directed by DiMonte Henning

World Premiere

October 6 - 29, 2023

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Donald, a champion football player on the Green Bay Packers is a new dad! He is tired, frightened, frazzled and desperate to survive the night with a crying baby who refuses to sleep. As the night wears on, his younger self, Quickie, comes to his rescue! Together, they journey through childhood memories, sharing stories inspired by Quickie's life to soothe his new son and help them all rediscover how to dream big!Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 6 - 8 & 9 - 12.

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL

By India Hill Brown

Adapted by Idris Goodwin

Presented by special arrangement with Scholastic Inc.

Directed by Jon Royal

World Premiere

October 20 - November 12, 2023

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

A ghostly story with a historical twist, this world premiere examines the connection of past and present, friendship and forgiveness. Based on the book by India Hill Brown. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 9 - 12.

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham

Music and Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner

Based on the Play by Barbara Robinson

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (broadwaylicensing.com)

Directed and Choreographed by Molly Rhode

November 24 - December 24, 2023

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Full of joyful chaos, find out what happens when the rowdy Herdman siblings are cast in the town's annual Christmas Pageant. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 4 - 6, 5 - 8 & 9 - 12.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

The Percy Jackson Musical

Book by Joe Tracz

Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

THE LIGHTNING THIEF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (concordtheatricals.com)

Directed by Jeff Frank

February 3 - March 3, 2024

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

With an original rock score, this musical adaptation of the New York Times bestseller is an action-packed, mythical adventure for Percy fans of all ages! Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7 - 8 & 9 - 12.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Book and lyrics by Mo Willems

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

This play was commissioned by and first produced at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. (mtishows.com)

Directed and choreographed by First Stage Associate Artistic Director Michelle LoRicco



February 24 - March 17, 2024

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Mo Willems' cherished characters make the leap from page to stage in this rollicking musical adventure. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 3 - 6 & 7 -9.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

Book by Kevin Del Aguila

Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler

Based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Fox Films

Produced by special arrangement with Kevin McCollum and Buena Vista Theatrical

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (broadwaylicensing.com)

Originally commissioned and produced by The Children's Theatre Company Minneapolis, Minnesota

Directed by Julie Woods-Robinson



April 6 - May 5, 2024

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

Based on the bestselling book series, grab your hall pass for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 5 - 8 & 9 - 12.

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND

A Create Your Own Adventure Play

By Finegan Kruckemeyer

Directed by Jeff Frank



May 10 - June 2, 2024

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Unlikely hero Callaway Brown has been stranded on a desert island, and it's up to YOU to decide what happens next! Create your own adventure as the audience votes on Callaway's actions through time and space. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 6 - 8 & 9 - 12.

__________

Young Company Performance Projects

HENRY IV, PART 1

By William Shakespeare

Sponsored by UPAF

Directed by Marcella Kearns

December 9 - 17, 2023

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Power, honor and rebellion reign in this second of Shakespeare's historical epic of royal succession. Suggested for adults and teens.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

By Arthur Miller, adapted from Henrik Ibsen's play

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE MILLER is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (dramatists.com)

Sponsored by UPAF

April 19 - April 28, 2024

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

What happens when one man's quest to do right is seemingly at odds with the best interests of his community? When Dr. Stockmann makes a literally poisonous discovery, his brother, the Mayor, begins a war of innuendo and half-truths that threatens to tear their family - and their community - apart. Suggested for adults and teens.

_____________

Tickets: First Stage offers three ways to purchase tickets for its 2023/24 season. Single tickets to First Stage's 2023/24 season go on sale Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Families can also purchase Family Packages which allow ticket buyers to choose just two or more plays in the season to save up to 30% off regular ticket prices, while also providing free and flexible ticket exchanges and priority seating. The All-Access Membership, available at $75 per household, gives members two complimentary tickets to redeem throughout the season with an additional 20% discount off additional ticket purchases, discounts on Theater Academy classes, the annual Make Believe Ball and more. Family Packages and All-Access Memberships are on sale now.

Season announcement release: The comprehensive season announcement release can be viewed here:

For additional information about the 2023/24 season and to order tickets, please go to firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org