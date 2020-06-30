FROM OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Programming Continues at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Rep continues From Our Home to Your Home online programming through September thanks to the support of Donald & Donna Baumgartner, Elizabeth Quadracci Harned Family and the donors to the Double-Down for Artists Challenge which raised a total of $109,000 to support Milwaukee Rep's artists that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Every other week this summer Milwaukee Rep will debut a world-premiere short play by some of the country's leading playwrights including Rajiv Joseph (Guards at the Taj), Lauren Gunderson (Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley) and Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar). Additionally, watch for Broadway caliber performances by some of Milwaukee Rep's favorite actors Rána Roman (Our Town), Stephanie Gomerez (In The Heights) and Hubby Jenkins (Hootenanny: The Musicale) to name a few. And new beginning in July are series titled PlayOn featuring Shakespeare text, Soundstage which takes audiences on an audio journey through Milwaukee and REPair Divides, a monthly dialogue session facilitated by the Zeidler Group.

A full list of content is below with more to be announced in the future. All content will can be viewed on www.MilwaukeeRep.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Milwrep.

From Our Home to Your Home Programming:

Original Commissions

Watch short, original plays from some of the most exciting writers and artists in the country. Each short play will be released every other week starting July 1 with pieces by the following playwrights: Benjamin Benne (Alma), Gina Femia (ALLOND(R)A), Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar), Lauren Gunderson (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), Rajiv Joseph (Guards at the Taj), Liliana Padilla (How to Defend Yourself) and Omalolu Fiki, Cori Thomas (Lockdown) and Martín Zimmerman (Seven Spots on the Sun).

Songs

Milwaukee Rep artists sing a song especially for their fans, bringing a bit of joy and music from their home to yours released once a week beginning July 1 featuring the talents of Henry Gainza (In The Heights), Veronica Garza (Nunsense), Stephanie Gomerez (In The Heights), Evan Harrington (Assassins), Hubby Jenkins (Hootenanny: The Musicale), Eric Lewis (In The Heights) and Rána Roman (Our Town).

Play On

In the spirit of Shakespeare's fortitude and relentless creativity, Milwaukee Rep presents Play On to support their Classics Initiative with monologues, sonnets and scenes from Shakespeare's cannon right to your phone, computer or tablet. Watch Rep favorite DiMonte Henning (Our Town), Chiké Johnson (Two Trains Running), Ryan Quinn (Yellowman) and Katie Hartke, Rex Young (Holmes and Watson) and Miriam Laube, N'Jameh Camara (Junk), Jim Pickering (A Christmas Carol) and Tami Workentin (Always...Patsy Cline), Ryan Imhoff (The Glass Menagerie), Margaret Ivey (Jane Eyre), Kelsey Brennan (The Glass Menagerie), Gregory Linington (Junk), Jim Ridge (Junk) and Colleen Madden (Black Pearl Sings!) with directors Mikael Burke, Rosa Joshi, KJ Sanchez, Dawn Monique Williams, Tyrone Philips, Peter Francis James and Lili-Anne Brown every other week starting July 9.

REPrise

An intimate salon with Milwaukee Rep artists and musicians who share songs, monologues and poetry from their living room to yours. On July 10 they feature Lisa Helmi Johanson who was last seen in their production of The Chinese Lady.

Soundstage

Set against the backdrop of Milwaukee, local playwright Marisa Carr and sound designer and composer André Pluess take us on an aural journey around the city. Directed by May Adrales, audiences can experience an audio play during a socially distanced walk or from their car or living room.

REPlay

is a "Play Club" (a book club but for plays!) and an opportunity for audience members to investigate contemporary, classical and new plays in a dynamic, interactive way. This hour-long monthly discussion centered on a play will be facilitated by Milwaukee Rep Artistic and Education staff. Start reading now and RSVP to athome@milwaukeerep.com to join the club. The first Play Club meeting is July 30 featuring Shakespeare's As You Like It.

REPair Divides

Milwaukee Rep is a gathering place for meaningful dialogue. They may not be able to gather in person, but they can still be inspired by art to evoke conversations. Join them for REPair Divides - a virtual dialogue series that includes a virtual performance that will spark a facilitated discussion in partnership with the Zeidler Group. These monthly dialogues will happen on July 23, August 20, and September 17. Email athome@milwaukeerep.com to join the conversation.

Free Workshop Series

Online Workshops continue bi-weekly through September with a wonderful line up. Sign up for each class by Noon the day of the workshop via athome@milwaukeerep.com and a link will be sent prior to the workshop. Learn the basics of Voice acting with In The Heights star Tony Chiroldes on July 8 and take a Musical Theater Workshop with Broadway's Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Ragtime, The Color Purple) on July 22.

TalkShop

A series dedicated to highlighting what happens behind the scenes with artists, designers and craftspeople at work. This series features how-to videos, conversations with leading artists and artistic staff, audience interactive talkbacks and Rep-in-Depth style lectures. Talk Shop with Milwaukee Rep Properties Director Jim Guy, Eclipsed and Toni Stone costume designer Kara Harmon and actor Judith Moreland.

Wellness Wednesdays

A series of online video resources to help nurture your mind and soul as part of their #WellnessWednesdays every week in July including: Choreographer, Teacher, Actor and Dancer Nancy Lemenager leading us through a head to toe 8- minute physical warm-up; Caregiver and careteacher Brenna Kempf shares restorative yoga shapes; Teacher, Choreographer, Activist, Musician, Visual Artist, and Life Coach, Christopher Gilbert leads us in a coaching session to start your day; and local favorite Karen Estrada guiding us gentle self-massage techniques for muscle tension and relaxation.

Activity Books

Print-at-home Activity Books continue with Steel Magnolias, download at www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

Community Spotlight

This program aims to uplift their partners by sharing the noble work and positive impact done in the Milwaukee community; elevate the community group's mission; and build a deeper connection to Milwaukee and its citizens. Each week they will highlight a community agency that strives to make Milwaukee wonderful.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com, and follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Milwrep.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You