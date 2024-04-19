Door Shakespeare 2024 Summer Season Early Bird Tickets Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Door Shakespeare have announced that tickets are available for the 2024 summer season, including two shows running in alternating repertory: William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and Jane Austen's Emma, adapted by Joseph Hanreddy. The season runs from July 3 to August 17 in the Björklunden Garden in Baileys Harbor.

Moments after Romeo and Juliet meet they realize their mistake: they have fallen in love with their enemy. Milwaukee-based director Dimonte Henning directs the timeless tale. "I am elated to craft the re-telling of this incredible story and share these words under the stars with our Door Shakespeare audience. To me, what this play ultimately asks is: Are we, as a society, willing to put the consequences of our pride, hatred, and prejudice over empathy, compassion, and peace?"

Door Shakespeare fans will recognize Mr. Henning from the 2019 reading of Lolita Chakrabarti's Red Velvet. Dimonte received his formal theater training at UW–Milwaukee with additional training from Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residency. He is a Founding Member of the Milwaukee Black Theater Festival and performing arts organization, Lights! Camera! Soul! Favorite directing credits include work with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Alliance Theatre, Writers Theater, Next Act, Milwaukee Chamber Theater, Forward Theater Co., Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and First Stage.

Emma is the story of a young woman whose misplaced confidence in her matchmaking abilities leads to several misadventures and the discovery that the only path she can control is her own. Maggie Kettering directs this Jane Austen favorite.

Door County audiences will recognize Chicago-based Kettering from her work with the Peninsula Players. Additionally, Ms. Kettering spent six seasons with Great Lakes Theater/Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Maggie has also worked with REP St. Louis, Milwaukee Rep, House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, TimeLine Theatre, Northlight Theatre, and Lean Ensemble. “I really love Austen, but the thing I find most exciting about Emma is how lively and contemporary it feels. Austen is always relatable and sharp, I think, but Emma feels especially accessible, and this adaptation really brings all that humor and life to the stage."

“Both shows this season contemplate fate vs. self determination,” shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign, “and what better place to contemplate if the stars hold our destiny, than under our own Door County sky?

Tickets

Early Bird tickets offer a savings of 15%, and are available through April 30 at www.doorshakespeare.com, with pricing between $18 to $41. Tickets can also be purchased via phone (920.854.7111) and in person Monday through Friday between the hours of noon and 4 at the Door Shakespeare box office in Liberty Grove (10038 Highway 57).