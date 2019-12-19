December 19th Update: WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Milwaukee, WI Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Actor in a Musical

Jose-Luis Lopez, Jr. - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 31%

Jeffrey Kringer - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 19%

Teddy Warren - MATILDA - First Stage 17%

Best Actor in a Play

Kevin Kantor (they/them) - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%

William Molitor - ON GOLDEN POND - SummerStage of Delafield 15%

Mike Crowley - THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Best Actress in a Musical

Liesl Collazo - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 27%

Courtney Arango - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 26%

Kelly Doherty - MATILDA - First Stage 10%

Best Actress in a Play

Kelley Faulkner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 16%

Aubyn Heglie - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 13%

Jordan Baker - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 12%

Best Costume Design

Arnold Bueso - MATILDA - First Stage 31%

Linda Sheremeta - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 15%

Jason Orlenko - KISS ME, KATE - Skylight Music Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Musical

Mark Clements - WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 32%

Jeff Frank - MATILDA - First Stage 28%

J.W. Anderson - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 14%

Best Director of a Play

Marti Goebel - BLOOD AT THE ROOT - Next Act Theater 41%

Donna Daniels - RABBIT HOLE - Sunset Playhouse 19%

Dustin J. Martin - RUMORS - SummerStage of Delafield 17%

Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - Milwaukee Rep 51%

MATILDA - First Stage 19%

MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 10%

Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Milwaukee Rep 33%

GIRLS IN THE BOAT - First Stage 29%

THE EXPLORERS' CLUB - Lake Country Playhouse 13%

Best Scenic Design

Brandon Kirkham - MATILDA - First Stage 46%

James A Skiba and Terri Fields - MAMMA MIA! - Lake Country Playhouse 27%

Marisa Abbott - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Waukesha Civic Theatre 9%

Best Youth Actor (under 18)

Max Larson - MATILDA - First Stage 38%

Liam Eddy - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 24%

Logan Munoz - EVERYBODY - Milwaukee Rep 15%

Best Youth Actress (under 18)

Reese Bell - MATILDA - First Stage 34%

Josie Van Slyke - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR - First Stage 19%

Hailey Phipps - THE MUSIC MAN - Lake Country Playhouse 11%

Theatre of the Year

Milwaukee Rep 34%

First Stage 28%

Lake Country Playhouse 18%

